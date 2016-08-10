The wire services broke the news this past hour that Donald Trump has suspended his campaign for President! An inside source has informed the New York Times that the offices are closed and that Trump and the entire staff have checked into a little known medical facility in upstate New York. The facility has been rumored in the past to treat serious and unusual mental diseases.

As the news broke, reports of similar cases are being reported from around the US among Trump supporters and staff. Initial estimates are stating the numbers could be in the tens of thousands. WikiLeaks has issued a statement saying that the CDC has known about the virus for months and has been suppressing the news until the week before the general election in November due to influence from the Hillary Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee!

A reporter cornered Clinton as she was leaving a campaign rally in Miami, Florida. He asked her point blank what she knew of the Freeka Virus scandal and the cover-up.

Reporter: "Secretary Clinton, what do you know about the rumor of the Freeka Virus and the cover-up at the CDC?"

Clinton: "SAY WHAT!"

In related news, the Washington Post reports that Trump was planning to unveil a new campaign theme song in its next rally in North Carolina. Huge crowd reaction was expected with the singing of: "Up,Up and away...our beautiful Orange Buffoon!"