Wednesday, 10 August 2016

Citing cost concerns and staffing issues, a spokesman announced Thursday that the Trump campaign will be replacing formally trained sign interpreters with a man just constantly extending his middle finger at all times.

The spokesman added that in addition to saving valuable campaign funds, the move would also ensure that the candidate will remain relentlessly on message as he reaches out to members of the deaf community.

It is unclear whether the move will affect Trump's standing with deaf voters, although ASL experts have reportedly expressed doubt that hearing impaired viewers will be able to take their eyes off of his tiny, tangerine-hued hands long enough to notice.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

