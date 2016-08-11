Los Angeles, LA--The Bush family reality TV show has become a smash hit with six more episodes released. With two ex-Presidents, one failed Presidential candidate, one young Presidential wannabe, and the wives who endure them, Lifetime network now has a hit show that is the likes of "Dallas" meets "Beverly Hillbillies".

The first six episodes concluded with George P. Bush ("Jr. Jeb") turning against his father and the Latino community to support Donald J. Trump. In turn, Jeb called his son a "mama's boy" and they are no longer on speaking terms.

In Episode 7, "Which Bush is Better", Twin Jenna Bush Babe reveals an Internet relationship with James Earl Carter IV, who famously found the devastating Romney "47 Percent" video. President Jimmy Carter guest stars and tries to end the relationship for his grandson. He introduces the twins to Levi Johnston, the baby daddy for Sarah Palin's grandchild. Levi keeps his eye (and something else) on both Bushes.

In Episode 8, "Trumps are More Cool", Barbara Bush Babe and Jenna Bush Babe party with Ivanka Trump and Chelsea Clinton, to the chagrin of W and Jeb. Donald Jr. and Eric arrive without their wives. The Trump boys recently returned from the African bush, having killed leopards and elephants, and they compare their bush experiences with the twins.

In Episode 9, "Keep Jenna away from Justin, and Bill away from Jenna", Twin Jenna Bush Babe reveals a secret crush on Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The Bush family hosts a party and Trudeau appears, together with an overly friendly Bill Clinton. Condi Rice also guest stars. Ms. Rice is the only African American to have a speaking role on the show.

In Episode 10, "Let's go Hunting with Dick Cheney", features a crazy night out with Jeb and W as they try to figure out something fun to do. Tony Blair appears at the bar and the three discuss what it would be like to have to be married to each other. When W starts detailing wedding plans, W breaks into a huge giggling fit.

In Episode 11, "Pick a George, any George," the three Georges conspire to get a cabinet seat and purposely shut Jeb out of the conversation.

In Episode 12, "Musical Chairs", the Season One Finale, one old George celebrates a birthday, one drunk George vows to stop drinking again, one young George is welcomed back into the family, and Jeb complains his name isn't George. Meanwhile, birthday boy and wheelchair user H.W keeps winning at musical chairs as the entire Bush family looks on and laughs.

While the show has been renewed for a second season, sources close to the Bush Family (Jeb) say that Jeb is involved in a salary dispute. Lifetime would not confirm the dispute but noted that "Jeb is really a secondary character whose low energy does not bring much to the program."