Written by Mike Peril
Tuesday, 9 August 2016

Bush Family High Jinx are Featured

Dallas, TX--Members of the Bush family have begun filming a reality TV show featuring two Presidents, one failed Presidential candidate, one President wannabe and the wives who endure them. The first six episodes have already been filmed and will be shown on Lifetime.

Episode One, called "Jeb! Moves In", features Jeb moving into his father's Dallas estate. Jeb's wife, Columba, screaming in Spanglish, kicks Jeb out of the house because Jeb refuses to find a job. Former close friend Marco Rubio, carrying a Bush family sword, is featured in Spanglish subtitles with Jeb's wife during an intervention.

Episode Two, called "Jeb and W Go In the Bush", features the two Bush boys going out for a beer, only to find themselves in bed together naked the next morning in a strange house with a beautiful model. A nude painting of the model with W's signature on her right hip helps them jog their memories, after which W cannot stop giggling.

Episode Three, "There Go My Pearls Again" features Barbara Bush looking for her pearl necklace. Laura Bush and W's twin girls, Barbara Bush Babe and Jenna Bush Babe, are featured. Jenna finds the necklace in H.W.'s wheelchair while goosing her grandfather, and H.W. begins laughing uncontrollably until he cries and becomes incontinent, just as Mrs. Barbara Bush recalls an amorous moment.

Episode Four, "Go Jump Out an Airplane, You Ass!", features a surprise phone call from Donald J. Trump, seeking advice from the Bush family after suffering a free fall in recent polls. The elder Bush, a known skydiver, gives out the free advice.

Episode Five, "The Subtle Difference Between Gas and Ass", features a 90-something H.W. with some embarrassing digestive issues as he tries to teach his two alcoholic and carousing boys some life lessons.

Episode Six, "Jr. Jeb! Turns on Dad", features what happens when Jeb's "mama boy" son, to advance his own political career and to preserve his Presidential aspirations, turns on his Latino community and his own father by swallowing a bitter pill for "Team Bush" and endorsing Donald J. Trump.

Future episodes are expected to feature two more former Presidents, Jimmy Carter and Bill Clinton, as well as Tony Blair and Justin Trudeau, all in various embarrassing and compromising situations.

President Barack Obama has not yet committed to the project but the Bush family hopes to soon feature at least one African American who is not serving as a housemaid.

After reviewing the first six episodes, Lifetime has already renewed the series for a second season. "It tells us how this unique family approaches love, ambition, loyalty and family values," announced the network.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

