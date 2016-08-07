Written by thomas o'hanlon
Rating:
Share/Bookmark
Print this
Topics: Research

Sunday, 7 August 2016

image for Researchers find little difference between Bologna and Hotdogs
yummy

A government funded study analyzing the nature of the hot dog and bologna has revealed that they are close cousins, "almost siblings, really" said Dr. Janice Manice, head of Columbia university's dept. of cold cuts and condiments which spearheaded the massive research. "In tracing the history of both food products" she continued "we were not surprised to see that they both originate in the same town, the same factory actually, in Germany at different times.

We went with Dr. Manice to Wienerburg Germany, a rural alcove in the black forest which time seemed to have forgotten as evidenced by the lack of clocks and visited the very first Bologna factory dating back over 500 years ago. Hans Van Bologna, owner and operator of Bologna Inc. greeted us each with a full un sliced sausage. "Well, the secret is finally out' he said with a smile "let us tour the facilities while I explain"

"Everybody loves a nice Bologna sandwich on white with mustard" he continued as we surveyed a large dump truck offloading its payload of unrecognizable animal parts into a boiling vat. "everybody that is except the dam Ottomans"

He went on to explain to our surprise that in 1812 the Ottomans invaded and gained control of the black forest and held it for seven years. During this time, Grand Sultan Omar banned the delicacy sighting "nothing on this earth should taste so good" but the citizens of Weinerberg would not have it so they convinced Mr. Bologna's ancestors to continue production but in a different form and a different name. That is when a cousin, Hans Von Hotdog, stepped to the plate. "this" said Van Bologna pointing to a door we approached "was a secret entrance at one time to the Hot dog factory. We entered and found the exact replica of the factory we just left "and this" he continues "is my cousin Hans Van Hotdog" who greeted us each with an uncooked hotdog.

"Congratulations to you both for uncovering our family secret, it is about time although what is time? We don't know here in the Black forest as evidenced by the lack of clocks"

There was so much more to learn and our hosts were eager to teach until Dr. Manice in a horrendous faux pas asked at lunch time if she forgo the Bologna/hotdog lunch "I would prefer" she innocently asked "a nice Virginia ham on rye with tomatoe and mayo"

We were abruptly showed the exit and sent back on our way sans our gift Bologna and hotdogs. "Well" said a teary eyed Dr. Manice on arrival back in the states "there goes my chair of the prestigious Columbia Cold cuts and condiments department"

"Don't be silly, Dr. Manice" I replied "That department doesn't exist, nor do you. It's all fictitious parts of this ridiculous story"

Dr. Manice cheered up and smiled and disappeared but before she did she gave me a glance that told me that I would someday in the near future see her again.

Suddenly she re-appeared "I forgot my bags" she said as she gathered them and once again disappeared.

Make thomas o'hanlon's day - give this story five thumbs-up (there's no need to register, the thumbs are just down there!)

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Print this

More fake news stories

The South Rises Again? South Carolina Votes to Leave European Union

Following a hotly contested statewide referendum, South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley sent shock waves through international economies when she announced that South Carolina citizens, by a margin of over eighty-six percent, had voted to secede from t...
View 'The South Rises Again? South Carolina Votes to Leave European Union'

Bush Family To Debut "In the Bushes" Reality TV Show

Dallas, TX--Members of the Bush family have begun filming a reality TV show featuring two Presidents, one failed Presidential candidate, one President wannabe and the wives who endure them. The first six episodes have already been filmed and will be...
View 'Bush Family To Debut "In the Bushes" Reality TV Show'

Donald Trump Hospitalized After Choking on His Own Ego

BURNT CORN, AL--Donald Trump, at a rally Tuesday in Alabama, was hospitalized after he began choking on his own ego. Trump was building up to the peroration of his speech, in which he praised himself as the sole solution to all that ails the Uni...
View 'Donald Trump Hospitalized After Choking on His Own Ego'

Seven injured in shooting at planned Active Shooter drill in downtown Denver

DENVER, Colo. - Seven people were severely injured when a man began firing during a planned Active Shooter drill in an office suite in downtown Denver's Tabor Center. The victims are all currently in stable condition. With public shootings reachi...
View 'Seven injured in shooting at planned Active Shooter drill in downtown Denver'

If You Don't Support Hillary, You're a Bigot!

I'm sick of all these privileged bigots who are demeaning and denigrating Hillary. So I am here to educate you on why you MUST stop this. Here are the ignorant fools who need to check their privilege. 1. Iraqi orphans. Iraqi orphans have orp...
View 'If You Don't Support Hillary, You're a Bigot!'

New Trump sign interpreter just man flicking off camera

Citing cost concerns and staffing issues, a spokesman announced Thursday that the Trump campaign will be replacing formally trained sign interpreters with a man just constantly extending his middle finger at all times. The spokesman added that in...
View 'New Trump sign interpreter just man flicking off camera'

Trump suspends campaign amid rumors of mysterious Freeka virus!

The wire services broke the news this past hour that Donald Trump has suspended his campaign for President! An inside source has informed the New York Times that the offices are closed and that Trump and the entire staff have checked into a little kn...
View 'Trump suspends campaign amid rumors of mysterious Freeka virus!'

Local racist worried Trump just pandering

A local man expressed concern today that Donald Trump's latest racially charged outburst may have been less than sincere. "It just seems a little too good to be true," said self-described racist Fred Stewart outside of a Trump rally in Minneapoli...
View 'Local racist worried Trump just pandering'

More by this writer

«
»
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story

Share/Bookmark

Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Email:

What's 5 multiplied by 5?

1 6 25 12
63 readers are online right now!

Go to top

Spoof news

 

UK News

Spoof Xtra

Our writers

 

Archive

About

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more