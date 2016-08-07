Written by Jung in the Jungle
Sunday, 7 August 2016

image for Trump has named his new cabinet structure for a new look America
Trump gets a brighter future for America underway

The new structure looks like this

Gone are ancient and irrelevant departments like Vets Affairs, Welfare, Environment, IRS (except for poor people), Homeland Security, Education, Wildlife Protection and Public Infrastructure

The line up looks like this

Dept Geography - tasked with finding somebody to nuke

Dept of Stopping Immigration - targeting minority groups

Department of Discrimination - enhancing the opportunities for frustrated true patriots to get involved at the coal face

Department of Using old Nukes before they expire - liaising with the Dept of Geography in target acquisition

Department of using the army in imperialist invasions - targeting oil rich areas for "democratisation"

Department of Hunting down my Critics - will form roaming death squads to hunt political dissenters

Department of Dissenter Hunting - a backup agency for any dissenters that the other departments miss

Department of Denying Climate Change - He will get Al Gore to run this with some minor modifications to his Inconvenient Truth presentation

Department of Confusing Spin - to counter the rising Muslim terrorist threat and create the largest "Smoke and Mirrors" installation ever seen. This would double as a source for alternative energy.

Department of Gaseous Expulsions - tasked with hunting down all conveyers of flatulence

Department of oil drilling in marine parks - outsourced to BP based on their flawless operations in the Gulf

Department of Protest Elimination - working with Dept of Discrimination to target economic obstacles

Department of Office Parties - used only to verify attendants at Presidential parties

Department of Silly Walks - run by John Cleese

Department of Homeland Insecurity - to foster internal division and hatred of other Americans for the purpose of ensuring National Security

Department of Hillary Sucks - for post election revenge agendas

Department of Disbanding the UN - to ensure UN HQ is re-purposed to something more American, like Presidential parties, works in conjunction with department of Office Parties

Department of Reality TV Shows - reality will be expressly forbidden and fake Kardashian cons only will be endorsed

Department of Fashion Tips - run by Paris Hilton

Department of finding God in prison - run by Paris Hilton

Department of the Shallow End of the Pool - encouraging superficial gaseous explosions as public debate

Department of Micro Social Media - to publish all government mandates, as such all policies will be shorter than 128 characters

Department of Extinguishing Hope - charged with removing hope from the public space given the extent of the confusion and angst hope causes to Americans

Department of Enduring Value - tasked with protecting Trumps personal investments

Department of Conflict of Interest Denial - to stop the needless persecution of rich guys who are screwing the public

Department of Toxic Megalomanic Egos - will hunt down anyone else that thinks they are bigger than the president. Only authorised copy cats will be permitted

Department of Authorised Copy Cats - clones only will be endorsed

Department of Drop Kicking Cats - Cats are terrorists, cats are bad

Department of the Race to the Bottom of Public Governance Standards - Their slogan is "For the sake of the greatness of America we must get to the bottom before the Russians"

Trump was confident his new look style of government would flush out all the ancient nepotism and cronyism of the past that was causing all the problems and America can once again do "whatever i feel like anywhere in the world".

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

