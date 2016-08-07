The new structure looks like this
Gone are ancient and irrelevant departments like Vets Affairs, Welfare, Environment, IRS (except for poor people), Homeland Security, Education, Wildlife Protection and Public Infrastructure
The line up looks like this
Dept Geography - tasked with finding somebody to nuke
Dept of Stopping Immigration - targeting minority groups
Department of Discrimination - enhancing the opportunities for frustrated true patriots to get involved at the coal face
Department of Using old Nukes before they expire - liaising with the Dept of Geography in target acquisition
Department of using the army in imperialist invasions - targeting oil rich areas for "democratisation"
Department of Hunting down my Critics - will form roaming death squads to hunt political dissenters
Department of Dissenter Hunting - a backup agency for any dissenters that the other departments miss
Department of Denying Climate Change - He will get Al Gore to run this with some minor modifications to his Inconvenient Truth presentation
Department of Confusing Spin - to counter the rising Muslim terrorist threat and create the largest "Smoke and Mirrors" installation ever seen. This would double as a source for alternative energy.
Department of Gaseous Expulsions - tasked with hunting down all conveyers of flatulence
Department of oil drilling in marine parks - outsourced to BP based on their flawless operations in the Gulf
Department of Protest Elimination - working with Dept of Discrimination to target economic obstacles
Department of Office Parties - used only to verify attendants at Presidential parties
Department of Silly Walks - run by John Cleese
Department of Homeland Insecurity - to foster internal division and hatred of other Americans for the purpose of ensuring National Security
Department of Hillary Sucks - for post election revenge agendas
Department of Disbanding the UN - to ensure UN HQ is re-purposed to something more American, like Presidential parties, works in conjunction with department of Office Parties
Department of Reality TV Shows - reality will be expressly forbidden and fake Kardashian cons only will be endorsed
Department of Fashion Tips - run by Paris Hilton
Department of finding God in prison - run by Paris Hilton
Department of the Shallow End of the Pool - encouraging superficial gaseous explosions as public debate
Department of Micro Social Media - to publish all government mandates, as such all policies will be shorter than 128 characters
Department of Extinguishing Hope - charged with removing hope from the public space given the extent of the confusion and angst hope causes to Americans
Department of Enduring Value - tasked with protecting Trumps personal investments
Department of Conflict of Interest Denial - to stop the needless persecution of rich guys who are screwing the public
Department of Toxic Megalomanic Egos - will hunt down anyone else that thinks they are bigger than the president. Only authorised copy cats will be permitted
Department of Authorised Copy Cats - clones only will be endorsed
Department of Drop Kicking Cats - Cats are terrorists, cats are bad
Department of the Race to the Bottom of Public Governance Standards - Their slogan is "For the sake of the greatness of America we must get to the bottom before the Russians"
Trump was confident his new look style of government would flush out all the ancient nepotism and cronyism of the past that was causing all the problems and America can once again do "whatever i feel like anywhere in the world".