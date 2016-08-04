Written by Mike Peril
Rating:
Thursday, 4 August 2016

image for Blacklists and Babies: Trump's Own McCarthyism
Are you with me or are you against me?

Washington, D.C.: To some, a "Trumpism" may be considered a political gaff made during a rally or convention speech. To others, "Trumpism" is a movement akin to McCarthyism of the 1950s.

What was once a somewhat curious footnote known as McCarthyism has turned into a new reality with the nomination of Donald J. Trump for President.

The self-described "law and order" candidate is anything but law and order. Trump follows no law, selectively ignores the U.S. Constitution, and keeps no order. Trump is the opposite of order; he is unpredictable and dangerous.

Donald J. Trump is using all the same tools that were in Joseph McCarthy's arsenal. Only his targets are broader. Where McCarthy blacklisted alleged communists, mostly entertainers and writers, Trump's blacklist never ends. You are either with Trump, or you are against him. And if you are against him, he will taunt you, he will tease you. He is your schoolyard bully.

Among Trump's targets are immigrants, Mexicans, women, Muslims, disabled individuals, war heroes, Republican politicians, Democratic politicians, Gold Star mothers, reporters, short people, and even babies. Yes, babies.

The list grows each day, at each rally, with each speech.

And yet, members of the Republican establishment, out of loyalty, out of hate for Hillary Clinton, continue to stand behind their nominee, even when the nominee will not stand behind them.

No more.

History is watching. The GOP establishment of today is no different than those politicians who refused to reject segregation, even where the moral logic was so clear. Trump to America is like the Joker to Batman.

So where's the joke? Where's the spoof? The joke is on us America. But no one is laughing.

The world is watching and if we were not the most powerful nation electing a candidate to the most powerful job in the world, the world would be laughing at us instead.

We, the undersigned, hereby disavow everything that is Donald J. Trump. We do this because we know it is the right thing to do. We do not agree with Hillary Clinton, but we believe that Hillary Clinton will serve our country with honor and distinction, the best way she knows how, as best she can.

God help us, but this feels right.

We are sorry that we let this happen. We will try harder to not let you down again.

Chris Christie
Sarah Palin
Mike Pence
Ivanka Trump
Mitch McConnell
Paul Ryan
John McCain
Newt Gingrich
Kelly Ayotte
Bob Dole
Rick Perry
Marco Rubio
Ben Carson
Jeff Sessions
Dick Cheney
Rince Priebus
and
Vladimir Putin

Make Mike Peril's day - give this story five thumbs-up (there's no need to register, the thumbs are just down there!)

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

