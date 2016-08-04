Russian agents posing as a Nigerian prince reportedly hacked GOP Presidential candidate Donald J Trump's private email address more than four months ago. However, unlike the recent Democrats National Committee breach which resulted in the release of embarrassing documents, the agents appear to have forwarded Mr. Trump a series of political strategies for him to consider.

The source, a high-ranking government official, said that initially, Mr. Trump was contacted through an email that purported to be from Prince Nararme from Nigeria. The messages did not ask for money, as was often the case in internet scams, but rather were "very, very complimentary to Mr. Trump and soon blossomed into a close relationship."

The 'Prince', however, was actually a Russian agent whose mission was to guide Mr. Trump's campaign and shape his 'vision'. Some of those conversations were thought to be the basis for his platform including the building of a border wall, tracking Muslims and Mexican living in the United States, refusing to allow various ethnic groups from entering the country and his personal attacks on those who disagreed with him, including the Pope.

The 'Prince' offered to have a 'friend' hack into the Democratic National Committee and publish damaging emails should Mr. Trump win his party's nomination. After doing so the 'Prince' was reported to have asked if Mr. Trump would put in a good word for a mutual friend, Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Mr. Trump then publicly asked the Russians for their help to further hack into American emails, incorrectly stated that they had not invaded parts of Ukraine and lauded Mr. Putin. Although that played well in the Kremlin it also raised some questions as to what he might suggest next.

After Mr. Trump insulted a fallen U.S. soldier's family the agents reached the decision that the time had come to distance themselves from Mr. Trump. As a county with a strong military tradition they were offended by his remarks and concluded that they may have gone too far in manipulating Mr. Trump.

Fearing that if elected a "less than stable" Mr. Trump would pose a threat not only to the American people but also to everyone else they decided to end the relationship. They then had the 'Prince' email Mr. Trump a request for money to help his sick grandmother get an operation. Mr. Trump never got back to them.

When asked to comment on the story a spokesperson for Mr. Trump accused the reporter of "being beyond stupid."