Written by GProwler
Rating:
Share/Bookmark
Print this

Thursday, 4 August 2016

image for Trumps Emails Said To Be Hacked By Nigerian 'Prince'

Russian agents posing as a Nigerian prince reportedly hacked GOP Presidential candidate Donald J Trump's private email address more than four months ago. However, unlike the recent Democrats National Committee breach which resulted in the release of embarrassing documents, the agents appear to have forwarded Mr. Trump a series of political strategies for him to consider.

The source, a high-ranking government official, said that initially, Mr. Trump was contacted through an email that purported to be from Prince Nararme from Nigeria. The messages did not ask for money, as was often the case in internet scams, but rather were "very, very complimentary to Mr. Trump and soon blossomed into a close relationship."

The 'Prince', however, was actually a Russian agent whose mission was to guide Mr. Trump's campaign and shape his 'vision'. Some of those conversations were thought to be the basis for his platform including the building of a border wall, tracking Muslims and Mexican living in the United States, refusing to allow various ethnic groups from entering the country and his personal attacks on those who disagreed with him, including the Pope.

The 'Prince' offered to have a 'friend' hack into the Democratic National Committee and publish damaging emails should Mr. Trump win his party's nomination. After doing so the 'Prince' was reported to have asked if Mr. Trump would put in a good word for a mutual friend, Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Mr. Trump then publicly asked the Russians for their help to further hack into American emails, incorrectly stated that they had not invaded parts of Ukraine and lauded Mr. Putin. Although that played well in the Kremlin it also raised some questions as to what he might suggest next.

After Mr. Trump insulted a fallen U.S. soldier's family the agents reached the decision that the time had come to distance themselves from Mr. Trump. As a county with a strong military tradition they were offended by his remarks and concluded that they may have gone too far in manipulating Mr. Trump.

Fearing that if elected a "less than stable" Mr. Trump would pose a threat not only to the American people but also to everyone else they decided to end the relationship. They then had the 'Prince' email Mr. Trump a request for money to help his sick grandmother get an operation. Mr. Trump never got back to them.

When asked to comment on the story a spokesperson for Mr. Trump accused the reporter of "being beyond stupid."

Make GProwler's day - give this story five thumbs-up (there's no need to register, the thumbs are just down there!)

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Print this

More fake news stories

Blacklists and Babies: Trump's Own McCarthyism

Washington, D.C.: To some, a "Trumpism" may be considered a political gaff made during a rally or convention speech. To others, "Trumpism" is a movement akin to McCarthyism of the 1950s. What was once a somewhat curious footnote known as McCar...
View 'Blacklists and Babies: Trump's Own McCarthyism'

Trump's Autopsy Reveals Brain Tumor

Associated Press, June 17, 2032: An autopsy of the real estate mogul and former presidential candidate revealed that he had suffered from a growth on the cerebral cortex that impaired his ability to self-censor, increased his impulsiveness and limite...
View 'Trump's Autopsy Reveals Brain Tumor'

Donald Trump: You're Promoted!

After his resounding success as the 2016 Republican Presidential Candidate, Donald Trump moves on to bigger and better things. He renounces his candidacy as of Monday, August 8th. "Smart people know I don't waste time. I've been the Republican Can...
View 'Donald Trump: You're Promoted!'

Hillary Shoots Teenager On Fifth Avenue

While Donald Trump mesmerized the media and the public with his crazy antics, Hillary Clinton was the one to actually shoot someone on New York's Fifth Avenue. It all unfolded as Clinton was shopping before a political rally on New York's famous...
View 'Hillary Shoots Teenager On Fifth Avenue'

Trump Claims He Saw Video Of The Ark Of The Covenant

Donald Trump is claiming that the Obama administration is hiding the Ark of The Covenant to keep it from him in case he becomes president. "I saw the video, and we can assume the Russians or Wiki-Leaks leaked the video to hurt Hillary Clinton in t...
View 'Trump Claims He Saw Video Of The Ark Of The Covenant'

Pokemon Go Players Killed on Artillery Range

A group of eight geeky university frat house buddies was instantly killed by a single round from an M777 self-propelled howitzer when they ventured onto a firing range at Fort Sill, Oklahoma. "Training accidents are always tragic", read a statemen...
View 'Pokemon Go Players Killed on Artillery Range'

Trump Claims Autopsy was Rigged, Blames Clinton

Associated Press, June 18, 2032: Donald Trump today disputed the results of his own autopsy. "I do not suffer from Whinorrhea," he stated. Trump insisted that President Clinton had tampered with the results, and claimed that he had seen televisio...
View 'Trump Claims Autopsy was Rigged, Blames Clinton'

Researchers find little difference between Bologna and Hotdogs

A government funded study analyzing the nature of the hot dog and bologna has revealed that they are close cousins, "almost siblings, really" said Dr. Janice Manice, head of Columbia university's dept. of cold cuts and condiments which spearheaded th...
View 'Researchers find little difference between Bologna and Hotdogs'

More by this writer

«
»
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story

Share/Bookmark

Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Email:

What's 2 plus 4?

3 16 6 11
141 readers are online right now!

Go to top

Spoof news

 

UK News

Spoof Xtra

Our writers

 

Archive

About

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more