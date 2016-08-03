Written by Michael Balton
Rating:
Share/Bookmark
Print this

Wednesday, 3 August 2016

image for The tooth and nothing but the tooth: Donald Trump defends dental floss
Intercontinental Ballistic Dentures

New York - Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has come down hard on the recent government report that calls dental floss "a waste of time."

"This is bad news, folks," Trump said. "First they rigged the dentist chair so they could play with your dental health. Then they "fixed" the economy so they could screw around with your mental health. And now they are taking the floss right out of our hands.

"I for one have been flossing for 30 years because I believe that molars matter," Trump continued.

Reaching into his inside jacket pocket, Trump revealed a plan to corner the dental floss market. "The stuff is selling for pennies on the dollar. I propose we create a national dental floss reserve so we never have to depend on foreign oral maintenance supplies."

The presidential candidate went on to call out the Obama administration: "we're not going to be tangled in your convoluted flossing recommendations. Next thing you know you'll be banning silly string. I don't see anyone laughing about that."

Supposedly, Trump was briefed about the nation's cavity control efforts in the same session he received his background training in the use of nuclear weapons."I just have to remember which is which."

Make Michael Balton's day - give this story five thumbs-up (there's no need to register, the thumbs are just down there!)

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Print this

More fake news stories

Blacklists and Babies: Trump's Own McCarthyism

Washington, D.C.: To some, a "Trumpism" may be considered a political gaff made during a rally or convention speech. To others, "Trumpism" is a movement akin to McCarthyism of the 1950s. What was once a somewhat curious footnote known as McCar...
View 'Blacklists and Babies: Trump's Own McCarthyism'

Trump's Autopsy Reveals Brain Tumor

Associated Press, June 17, 2032: An autopsy of the real estate mogul and former presidential candidate revealed that he had suffered from a growth on the cerebral cortex that impaired his ability to self-censor, increased his impulsiveness and limite...
View 'Trump's Autopsy Reveals Brain Tumor'

Donald Trump: You're Promoted!

After his resounding success as the 2016 Republican Presidential Candidate, Donald Trump moves on to bigger and better things. He renounces his candidacy as of Monday, August 8th. "Smart people know I don't waste time. I've been the Republican Can...
View 'Donald Trump: You're Promoted!'

Hillary Shoots Teenager On Fifth Avenue

While Donald Trump mesmerized the media and the public with his crazy antics, Hillary Clinton was the one to actually shoot someone on New York's Fifth Avenue. It all unfolded as Clinton was shopping before a political rally on New York's famous...
View 'Hillary Shoots Teenager On Fifth Avenue'

Trump Claims He Saw Video Of The Ark Of The Covenant

Donald Trump is claiming that the Obama administration is hiding the Ark of The Covenant to keep it from him in case he becomes president. "I saw the video, and we can assume the Russians or Wiki-Leaks leaked the video to hurt Hillary Clinton in t...
View 'Trump Claims He Saw Video Of The Ark Of The Covenant'

Pokemon Go Players Killed on Artillery Range

A group of eight geeky university frat house buddies was instantly killed by a single round from an M777 self-propelled howitzer when they ventured onto a firing range at Fort Sill, Oklahoma. "Training accidents are always tragic", read a statemen...
View 'Pokemon Go Players Killed on Artillery Range'

Trump Claims Autopsy was Rigged, Blames Clinton

Associated Press, June 18, 2032: Donald Trump today disputed the results of his own autopsy. "I do not suffer from Whinorrhea," he stated. Trump insisted that President Clinton had tampered with the results, and claimed that he had seen televisio...
View 'Trump Claims Autopsy was Rigged, Blames Clinton'

Researchers find little difference between Bologna and Hotdogs

A government funded study analyzing the nature of the hot dog and bologna has revealed that they are close cousins, "almost siblings, really" said Dr. Janice Manice, head of Columbia university's dept. of cold cuts and condiments which spearheaded th...
View 'Researchers find little difference between Bologna and Hotdogs'

More by this writer

«
»
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story

Share/Bookmark

Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Email:

What's 5 multiplied by 5?

5 2 19 25
141 readers are online right now!

Go to top

Spoof news

 

UK News

Spoof Xtra

Our writers

 

Archive

About

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more