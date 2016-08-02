Written by pinkwalrus
Rating:
Share/Bookmark
Print this

Tuesday, 2 August 2016

image for Shocking Discovery: Trump Actually Giant Puppet Operated by Spoiled Toddler
Does someone have a poopy diaper?

Many have been mystified by the behavior of 2016 Republican Presidential candidate, Donald Trump: his temper tantrums, nonexistent attention span, lack of basic empathy, inability to allow others attention or respect. But it took behavioral scientist, Dr. Amanda Patel, professor at U.C. Berkeley to put the pieces together.

"One day while setting some basic behavior boundaries for my two year old son, putting him in a time out for hitting the cat and then weathering his stormy reaction, all of a sudden I knew."

Dr. Patel looked closer at Trump's behavior on the campaign trail and cracked the mystery.

"There's too much toddler behavior here to be explained any other way: lying, yelling, hitting, and whining. This is not the behavior of an adult. Besides, how else do you explain that hair? That can't be real."

When asked to explain how a toddler has any popularity as a presidential candidate Patel chose to give two explanations.

"First, some people really wish they could be toddlers themselves. They see how Toddler Trump acts, and they feel liberated. We all know that fun feeling when someone gets to do what we wish we could do, like scream a lot. They then choose to believe in Toddler Trump's magical thinking. They are suddenly liberated from finding adult solutions to adult realities.

Second, another set of people feel parental towards Toddler Trump. Their parental instincts activate. They will forgive him anything. They don't want to upset their precious baby, by holding him to any sort of adult standards. They protectively stand with him against anyone who asks him to restrict his behavior in any way."

Patel admits she does not understand how the puppet works.

"Puppetry is not my area of expertise. I can't tell if the toddler sits inside the puppet or somehow operates it remotely.

And I have no idea where they got the child to operate it. Maybe Russia. Toddler Trump seems to really like Russia."

Make pinkwalrus's day - give this story five thumbs-up (there's no need to register, the thumbs are just down there!)

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Print this

More fake news stories

The tooth and nothing but the tooth: Donald Trump defends dental floss

New York - Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has come down hard on the recent government report that calls dental floss "a waste of time." "This is bad news, folks," Trump said. "First they rigged the dentist chair so they could play...
View 'The tooth and nothing but the tooth: Donald Trump defends dental floss'

Hillary Reveals Chicken Butt Tattoo To Woo Millenials: Trump Reacts

BILLINGSGATE POST: In an attempt to woo undecided Millennial voters, Hillary Clinton yesterday went against traditional Democratic values to reveal what a casual observer might suggest is a tattoo of the business end of a chicken's alimentary canal.
View 'Hillary Reveals Chicken Butt Tattoo To Woo Millenials: Trump Reacts'

Monica For President Campaign Gathers Momentum

ONLY IN AMERICA - The last few weeks have been tumultuous times for the two U.S. presidential candidates Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump - to say the least. Both the Republican and Democratic Conventions were mired in controversy and featured an ar...
View 'Monica For President Campaign Gathers Momentum'

Bedlam blasts all over a Donald Trump rally at Sam Houston Race Course

Donald Trump was the last to show up at his convention in Texas yesterday, where he wailed and railed about Latino people, calling them a number of vile and racist names. He also threw some racist rhetoric at one of the favorite sons of Texas, Ted Cr...
View 'Bedlam blasts all over a Donald Trump rally at Sam Houston Race Course'

Trumps Emails Said To Be Hacked By Nigerian 'Prince'

Russian agents posing as a Nigerian prince reportedly hacked GOP Presidential candidate Donald J Trump's private email address more than four months ago. However, unlike the recent Democrats National Committee breach which resulted in the release of...
View 'Trumps Emails Said To Be Hacked By Nigerian 'Prince''

Donald Trump: You're Promoted!

After his resounding success as the 2016 Republican Presidential Candidate, Donald Trump moves on to bigger and better things. He renounces his candidacy as of Monday, August 8th. "Smart people know I don't waste time. I've been the Republican Can...
View 'Donald Trump: You're Promoted!'

Blacklists and Babies: Trump's Own McCarthyism

Washington, D.C.: To some, a "Trumpism" may be considered a political gaff made during a rally or convention speech. To others, "Trumpism" is a movement akin to McCarthyism of the 1950s. What was once a somewhat curious footnote known as McCar...
View 'Blacklists and Babies: Trump's Own McCarthyism'

Trump Claims He Saw Video Of The Ark Of The Covenant

Donald Trump is claiming that the Obama administration is hiding the Ark of The Covenant to keep it from him in case he becomes president. "I saw the video, and we can assume the Russians or Wiki-Leaks leaked the video to hurt Hillary Clinton in t...
View 'Trump Claims He Saw Video Of The Ark Of The Covenant'

More by this writer

«
»
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story

Share/Bookmark

Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Email:

What's 1 multiplied by 4?

5 4 3 22
79 readers are online right now!

Go to top

Spoof news

 

UK News

Spoof Xtra

Our writers

 

Archive

About

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more