Monday, 1 August 2016

"Yeah, I know it's already great."

Yes, Donald Trump is not Rich Uncle Pennybags in a top hat, but a baseball cap, hammer and nails, lunch pail carrying Democrat, determined to give the White House, the Senate and House to his secret political party of choice: The Democrats.

What better way to retain the country under Democratic control than to win the Republican nomination and follow it having a campaign layered with racism, misogyny and disingenuous statements, so inflaming the Republican electorate, that the electorate abandons the party and votes for the Democratic ticket.

Trump finished off Republican candidates for the nomination with petty criticisms, name-calling-bullying-tactics that the electorate bought, winning him the primaries, nomination and a free pass to the Republican convention.

Remember building the wall, the Mexican judge, Pocahontas, deporting 10 million, banning Muslims, disparaging remarks about the Pope, a history of stiffing vendors, saying John McCain was no hero, outsourcing his label, Crooked Hillary, Trump University and the missing charitable contributions to veterans?

Rich Uncle Pennybags, how could you survive?

He successfully doomed his nomination, and the Republican down ballot, by ridiculing the still grieving parents of a Gold Star soldier who died in Iraq in 2004. He suggested the Gold Star mother didn't speak at the Democratic convention because of religious reasons - Muslim women aren't allowed to speak.

"That's what a lot of people are suggesting," Trump said.

The mother was clearly grief-stricken, and if she had spoken, she would not have resorted to plagiarism. The Gold Star father says that Mr. Trump has a dark heart.

He is too generous.

As though slander should be sufficient to disqualify a candidate from the White House, Rich Uncle Pennybags doesn't appear to know current events. Where was he when Russia invaded the Ukraine?

Then there is the on again, off again bromance with Vladimir Putin: "Yes, we have a good relationship." "No. I've never met him." "Yes, we were in the green room together." "No…"

So this has to either be a scheme for Democrats to win the White House or Trump is a tweet.

"That's what a lot of people are suggesting."

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

