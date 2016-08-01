There has been some speculation and complaints from the Donald Trump camp that the press has been treating him unfairly. They take his own words and morph them into some racial innuendos or inflammatory rhetoric and then pile on with hundreds of negative stories. Of course, whenever Trump complains about his treatment, there are even more stories from the media explaining why they emphatically aren't unfair.

A new story has just came to light when Mr. Trump and a TV news correspondent were preparing for an on camera interview for one of major news networks concerning his views on foreign policy. Four people familiar with the interview revealed the conversation that took place.

Trump: "Can you wait a few minutes before we start, I need to go take a leak?"

Correspondent: "Leak?" "I see, so you want to change the interview from foreign policy to the Wikileaks issue just so you can bring up the DNC's email controversy again and stick it to Hillary Clinton?"

Trump: "No." "I just drank too much coffee."

Correspondent: "Coffee?" "Does that mean you think the British are sissies because they drink tea?"

Trump: "No." "I just prefer coffee."

Correspondent: "You mean you prefer coffee because in the U.S. only feminists, women, and gays drink

tea?"

Trump: "No." "My bladder is full." "Please, just have someone show me where the men's room is."

Correspondent: "Men's room?" "So are you changing your position on transgender bathrooms?"

Trump: "No." "I just want to find a urinal."

Correspondent: "Urinal?" "Because you mean all urinals are white and you hate people of color?"

Trump gets up to go find a bathroom. When Trump returns the correspondent says to him before the cameras get rolling: "The interview is over, we got what we needed." The next day every major media network reports: "Trump evades correspondent's questions and admits to hating the UK, feminists, women, gays, transgenders, and people with color".