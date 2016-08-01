Written by Mike Peril
Rating:
Share/Bookmark
Print this

Monday, 1 August 2016

image for Trump Hears from God While Trapped on Elevator
Trump's Campaign Claims that Donald Trump was Misunderstood

Colorado Springs, CO: Donald Trump claimed in his stump speech that he heard a message from God while trapped on an elevator just before a rally in Colorado Springs.

"You know," he stated, "I need to say it, I shouldn't, but okay I will. I was trapped on the elevator just moments before, and, I know what you are saying, but I heard him, I did, I heard Him, and more than ever I believe I am the chosen one to lead America."

The crowd chanted "Trump, Trump" and Trump carried on with his usual stump speech without further comment on the matter. After the rally reporters pressed Trump about his experience with God.

"Believe me when I say it, the message was loud and clear. He told me that the unborn should be protected but that it is equally important for a woman to not let her body be controlled by man. He told me that killing another is wrong but that as important is an eye for an eye."

Before reporters could ask questions, Trump continued: "He told me that I will be the best jobs creation President ever when and if more job creation is needed. Finally, he told me that the U.S. capital should be relocated from D.C. to New York City and that Trump Tower should be the center, the center, of the U.S. government, because, believe me, my buildings are more fire resistant and have safer elevators."

"His expressed words", continued Trump, "were for me to "Go back to Trump Tower and instead continue to lead my people and create jobs up there!"

Immediately after the press conference, the Trump Campaign acknowledged a "misunderstanding" and stated that Mr. Trump did not hear the reporter's question correctly. The reporter has since been expelled from future press conferences. Trump explained that he was simply using sarcasm to make a point.

"Mr. Trump misunderstood and was just using sarcasm to express his opposition to abortion, his approval of capital punishment, and to discuss jobs creation and the benefits of Trump Tower," said Campaign Chairman Paul Manafort, "to interpret otherwise is ridiculous."

Manafort continued, "While trapped, Mr. Trump actually heard the voice of the Colorado Springs Fire Marshall who was pretending to be God on the elevator speaker phone. Mr. Trump figured out this ruse immediately. The Fire Marshall and Crooked Hillary, using a DNC script, pre-planned the elevator malfunction. By the way, Secretary Clinton believes God is a woman and on her side. What a joke."

On Twitter, Clinton wrote: "Let's hope God is a woman, a minority woman at that. Then I would have a 98% chance of securing Her vote. LOL #(thank)God4Hillary #Stick2EscalatorsDonald #ClearHisBlackSoul - H"

Make Mike Peril's day - give this story five thumbs-up (there's no need to register, the thumbs are just down there!)

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Print this

More fake news stories

The tooth and nothing but the tooth: Donald Trump defends dental floss

New York - Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has come down hard on the recent government report that calls dental floss "a waste of time." "This is bad news, folks," Trump said. "First they rigged the dentist chair so they could play...
View 'The tooth and nothing but the tooth: Donald Trump defends dental floss'

Hillary Reveals Chicken Butt Tattoo To Woo Millenials: Trump Reacts

BILLINGSGATE POST: In an attempt to woo undecided Millennial voters, Hillary Clinton yesterday went against traditional Democratic values to reveal what a casual observer might suggest is a tattoo of the business end of a chicken's alimentary canal.
View 'Hillary Reveals Chicken Butt Tattoo To Woo Millenials: Trump Reacts'

Monica For President Campaign Gathers Momentum

ONLY IN AMERICA - The last few weeks have been tumultuous times for the two U.S. presidential candidates Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump - to say the least. Both the Republican and Democratic Conventions were mired in controversy and featured an ar...
View 'Monica For President Campaign Gathers Momentum'

Bedlam blasts all over a Donald Trump rally at Sam Houston Race Course

Donald Trump was the last to show up at his convention in Texas yesterday, where he wailed and railed about Latino people, calling them a number of vile and racist names. He also threw some racist rhetoric at one of the favorite sons of Texas, Ted Cr...
View 'Bedlam blasts all over a Donald Trump rally at Sam Houston Race Course'

Trumps Emails Said To Be Hacked By Nigerian 'Prince'

Russian agents posing as a Nigerian prince reportedly hacked GOP Presidential candidate Donald J Trump's private email address more than four months ago. However, unlike the recent Democrats National Committee breach which resulted in the release of...
View 'Trumps Emails Said To Be Hacked By Nigerian 'Prince''

Donald Trump: You're Promoted!

After his resounding success as the 2016 Republican Presidential Candidate, Donald Trump moves on to bigger and better things. He renounces his candidacy as of Monday, August 8th. "Smart people know I don't waste time. I've been the Republican Can...
View 'Donald Trump: You're Promoted!'

Blacklists and Babies: Trump's Own McCarthyism

Washington, D.C.: To some, a "Trumpism" may be considered a political gaff made during a rally or convention speech. To others, "Trumpism" is a movement akin to McCarthyism of the 1950s. What was once a somewhat curious footnote known as McCar...
View 'Blacklists and Babies: Trump's Own McCarthyism'

Trump Claims He Saw Video Of The Ark Of The Covenant

Donald Trump is claiming that the Obama administration is hiding the Ark of The Covenant to keep it from him in case he becomes president. "I saw the video, and we can assume the Russians or Wiki-Leaks leaked the video to hurt Hillary Clinton in t...
View 'Trump Claims He Saw Video Of The Ark Of The Covenant'

More by this writer

«
»
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story

Share/Bookmark

Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Email:

What's 1 plus 5?

7 25 11 6
78 readers are online right now!

Go to top

Spoof news

 

UK News

Spoof Xtra

Our writers

 

Archive

About

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more