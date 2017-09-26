Washington, DC Trump went on Twitter and non-Twitter tirades Monday as he criticized everybody in the NFL, as well as anyone who watches the NFL, for players like Stephen Curry speculating on whether they want to even go to the White House, since it didn't mean anything now that Trump was President.

Trump went on to chastise NFL players who kneeled, crossed arms, or did anything else he didn't understand, during the National Anthem. Trump ruled that if the practice were to continue, he would be forced to sign an Executive Order taking the National Anthem away from the NFL.

Players announced they would protest Trump's remarks.