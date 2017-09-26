Written by Al N.
Rating:
Tuesday, 26 September 2017

image for Trump Punishes NFL By Disinviting Stephen Curry to White House
Trump is very upset about all the players going into a huddle and talking about him.

Washington, DC Trump went on Twitter and non-Twitter tirades Monday as he criticized everybody in the NFL, as well as anyone who watches the NFL, for players like Stephen Curry speculating on whether they want to even go to the White House, since it didn't mean anything now that Trump was President.

Trump went on to chastise NFL players who kneeled, crossed arms, or did anything else he didn't understand, during the National Anthem. Trump ruled that if the practice were to continue, he would be forced to sign an Executive Order taking the National Anthem away from the NFL.

Players announced they would protest Trump's remarks.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

