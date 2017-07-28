Written by Al N.
Rating:
Friday, 28 July 2017

image for O.J. Simpson Will Be the New Secretary of Commerce
O.J. really likes trophies.

Washington, DC Trump's new Secretary of Commerce will be O.J. Simpson announced the new White House Press Secretary.

"President Trump feels that O.J. has had a lot of commerce experience, what with his running through the airports for Hertz, and the other products he shilled for, and his autograph business," said the Press Secretary.

In an interview in his jail cell, Mr Simpson said, "Ya, I think I endorsed Mr. Trump for President and it doesn't look like I'm going to be able to play football for the Buffalo Bills or USC again. And Mr. Trump promised we would go to a trophy store and he would buy me any trophies there that I wanted. So I said I'd do it."

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

