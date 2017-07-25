Not just any judge. We're talking Aaron Judge. 6' 7" New York Yankee extraordinaire, winner of the Home Run Derby at the 2017 All-Star Game festivities.

His power is amazing, but just a little bit scary. Nervous fans have taken to wearing helmets for protection, just in case one of Judge's powerful swings goes astray.

In fact, a bobblehead doll as the favor on some Yankee fan appreciation days is a thing of the past. Dump the bobbleheads. Now the fans receive something much more useful: helmets.

Hear ye, hear ye. Forget about addressing Judge as YOUR HONOR. Just get out of the way when he picks up his bat

If you get hit, don't say you weren't warned.