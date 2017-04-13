Written by Al N.
Rating:
Share/Bookmark
Print this
Topics: Donald Trump

Thursday, 13 April 2017

image for Officials Speculate on Trump's Refusal to Throw Out the First Pitch of Baseball Season
Trump, in an unusual display of hands.

Washington, DC Many Presidents of the United States felt that throwing out the first ball of the baseball season was one of the highlights of being President.

But this was not the case with President Trump, as he refused to throw out the first pitch to start the 2017 Baseball Season.

"I think we were all thinking the same thing--he wouldn't throw out the first pitch because he COULDN'T!! The elephant in the room was Trump's TINY HANDS! He would probably be lucky if he could propel the baseball 10 feet, let alone 100 feet!" spoke one of the sportscasters.

Make Al N.'s day - give this story five thumbs-up (there's no need to register, the thumbs are just down there!)

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Print this

More by this writer

«
»
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story

Share/Bookmark

Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Email:

What's 4 plus 2?

2 6 9 23
98 readers are online right now!

Go to top

Spoof news

 

UK News

Spoof Xtra

Our writers

 

Archive

About

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more