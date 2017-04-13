Washington, DC Many Presidents of the United States felt that throwing out the first ball of the baseball season was one of the highlights of being President.

But this was not the case with President Trump, as he refused to throw out the first pitch to start the 2017 Baseball Season.

"I think we were all thinking the same thing--he wouldn't throw out the first pitch because he COULDN'T!! The elephant in the room was Trump's TINY HANDS! He would probably be lucky if he could propel the baseball 10 feet, let alone 100 feet!" spoke one of the sportscasters.