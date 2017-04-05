Written by Alan Valentine
Wednesday, 5 April 2017

image for Peyton Manning caught in the act
I'm sorry, was that yours?

Peyton Manning walked into the bar I was at and took a seat on the stool right next to me. I must admit I was a little bit nervous having a famous athlete sitting so close.

Minding my own business and trying not to act like a gushing fan, all of a sudden Peyton leans over my shoulder and grabs one of the coins I had sitting next to my drink. Thinking nothing of it, Peyton gets off his stool and heads for the door, nonchalantly depositing the coin into his pocket.

"Hey you!" I shouted. "I want my quarter back!"

Make Alan Valentine's day - give this story five thumbs-up

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

