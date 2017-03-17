Pyongyang, North Korea North Korea, considered by many to be the most hostile country in the world, complained to the Olympics committee about their request to have Club Swinging and Pistol Dueling reinstated in the Olympic Games being refused. They claimed that not including these two sports was discriminatory because these two events were favorites of North Koreans. And then they threatened to nuke the Olympic Committee.

"What the North Koreans are requesting is impossible. Pistol Dueling was declared an illegal sport for the Olympics in 1906, and Club Swinging was dropped in 1904, not only for lack of interest, but because it was considered too primitive and that only backward countries actually considered Club Swinging as a sport," spoke an Olympic representative.

Suddenly, there was a bright flash and then a huge explosion in the Olympics HQ. There has been no response from them in over 16 hours.