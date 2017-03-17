Written by Al N.
Rating:
Share/Bookmark
Print this

Friday, 17 March 2017

image for North Korea Upset that Club Swinging and Pistol Dueling Won't Be in Olympics
Other teams were happy that kayaking might be reinstated.

Pyongyang, North Korea North Korea, considered by many to be the most hostile country in the world, complained to the Olympics committee about their request to have Club Swinging and Pistol Dueling reinstated in the Olympic Games being refused. They claimed that not including these two sports was discriminatory because these two events were favorites of North Koreans. And then they threatened to nuke the Olympic Committee.

"What the North Koreans are requesting is impossible. Pistol Dueling was declared an illegal sport for the Olympics in 1906, and Club Swinging was dropped in 1904, not only for lack of interest, but because it was considered too primitive and that only backward countries actually considered Club Swinging as a sport," spoke an Olympic representative.

Suddenly, there was a bright flash and then a huge explosion in the Olympics HQ. There has been no response from them in over 16 hours.

Make Al N.'s day - give this story five thumbs-up (there's no need to register, the thumbs are just down there!)

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Print this

More by this writer

«
»
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story

Share/Bookmark

Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Email:

What's 3 multiplied by 3?

8 25 10 9
89 readers are online right now!

Go to top

Spoof news

 

UK News

Spoof Xtra

Our writers

 

Archive

About

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more