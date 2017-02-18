One thing encompassing any sporting event is the non-foul call which so many claim turns the game into one teams favor over the other. These non-calls or non-fouls as they are so often referenced have been going on since the beginning of organized sport which started in the year 20,002 BC. This is when Grog and Ogg who were smashing rocks into each other came up with the idea that a competition should be made of their actions. It was shortly thereafter when the first non-foul was committed when Grog was not called for giving Ogg a wedgie during their first competition most likely because the referee was Grog's brother Log. I know this is true because I found it on Wikileaks.

The non-foul or non-call is also known as "should have been a foul". Unfortunately throughout time sporting events have never had an official statistic of "should have been a foul" although the non-fouls are tracked and remembered for eternity to the fans and sports writers of teams who received the non-calls from the referee. Just mention Super Bowl XLVII to a San Francisco 49ers fan and he will go ballistic screaming and yelling, that Jimmy Smith Tackled Michael Crabtree in the end zone when the 49ers had the ball with less than a minute left in the game on a fourth and goal at the Baltimore Ravens 5 yard line and there was no call made.

Since the event the city of San Francisco has refused to accept all incoming flights from Baltimore at their airport instead re-routing them to Detroit.

Just watch any NBA game when the Phoenix Suns are playing. You're bound to see a play where Phoenix Suns point guard Drew Bledsoe will plant a bucket on the head of an opposing player while he is taking a shot and not get called for it. Fans will scream "that should have been a foul" while NBA experts will maintain the referee was showing apathy for the highly penalized Suns while the referee will claim his whistle blew out from making all the earlier calls against the Suns.

While there has been some talk among professional sports teams of creating a statistic of "should have been a foul" the referees union are highly opposed claiming they could literally call a foul on every single play. As a matter of fact, if the rule is implemented, the referees have threatened to make calls on every single play making the game last into eternity.

As of press time it was learned that a junior high school lacrosse league had implemented the "should have been a foul" statistic and are still playing as we speak.