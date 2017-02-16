Halfway through an interview with Doug Loquacious of the Loquacious and You talk show during which McGregor cussed out every one of his opponents and called them weak, McGregor's mom suddenly appeared on the scene and took offense for her son's actions and foul language.

Where did you get such a foul mouth you dimwitted dysfunctional diphead?" Screamed McGregor's mother. "I didn't raise you to talk like a god damned sailor with a hangover. Where are you manners you fungus infected fuck head?"

"As far as all these opponents you've been going up against I would like to say they are nothing but a bunch of diaper laden pansies. I could lick them all with one hand tied behind my back", she continued.

"But mom", Conor lamented. "I have to do this in order to promote the fight. It's part of the contract I signed with UFC".

"Don't give me that crap you yellowed bellied bull shitter, it's time I gave you a bar of soap to suck on".

With that she pulled out a bar of soap and stuck it in Conor's mouth.

"Oh gross!" Mumbled Oconor. "This is Lifeboy you know how much I hate Lifeboy why couldn't you have given me Ivory?"

"It will clean your mouth out twice as good as Ivory you silly over promoted bink, It will teach you to give up your foul language and act like an upstanding citizen instead of some degenerate degradable dumb shit".

As of press time it was rumored that UFC President, Dana White, had offered McGregor's mom a multi million dollar contract to become one of UFC's mixed martial arts fighters.