For the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, teams will compete to climb a replica of the soon to be built wall on the US/Mexico border.

The Japanese and Hungarian teams are early favorites for the brand new sport that will have it's first competition years from now. But Carla Wells, captain of the Mexican team, says the competition is a matter of pride for her country.

"For Mexico we have to win the competition to conquer Trump's wall after all the badmouthing he did to our people. We've already got the best general training program in place for climbing forty to sixty foot walls, when the US releases more details on the wall we will tailor our training strategy more to their design."

This reporter asked Wells about talk that Mexico will boycott the Olympics because of the US president's comments on Mexicans and Mexican immigrants.

"I don't think Mexico will boycott the Olympics, look, just think if US athletes, the African Americans, had boycotted the 1936 Olympics, they wouldn't have had the chance to repudiate Hitler and his Master Race theories so publicly. So likewise, in 2020 we're going to show Trump and his supporters what Mexican athleticism, industriousness, and ingenuity can do."