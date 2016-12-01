It seems like only a few months ago that the world believed the fate of Jerry Jones' Dallas Cowboys would fall squarely on the often-separated shoulders of Tony Romo. Jerry Jones treated Tony Romo like the son he never had. He's been singing Romo's praises to all who will listen for over a decade (which is a lot of people - Jones is a classically trained singer with the self-described "voice of an angel"). Romo has even said that Jerry is "like a dad" to him.

By now, everyone knows the story: Dak Prescott takes over, Cowboys win 10 straight, Romo holds a clipboard. We've heard his teary-eyed concession speech where he became the first quarterback in NFL history to anoint his successor. But what we haven't heard is that Tony Romo surrendered more than his job on that day: he also surrendered boots.

Jerry Jones is 74 years old, but even he admits that he looks and feels "closer to 94". He has privately been very concerned of his rapidly impending mortality and working obsessively to show his appreciation to those closest to him. In April 2016, Jones invited Romo to his estate for a "special ceremony" which only the two of them attended. It was then that Jerry Jones gifted his quarterback the boots.

"I wanted me and Tony to start a family tradition, something prestigious that will outlast me," reflects Jones. "My wife bought me those boots when I bought the team in '89. They didn't fit me, but they were nice boots, so I kept them."

The boots didn't fit Romo either, but he cherished them nonetheless. He purchased a custom-made glass encasing with an embroidered plaque to contain the boots. Romo displayed them prominent in his trophy room above his 3 Ohio Valley Conference championship rings and Walter Payton "Man of the Year" Award.

Ever-loyal to his fatherly boss, Tony embraced the spirit of Jerry's endowment. When delivering his final address as the starting QB of the Dallas Cowboys, Tony knew it was time for the boots to find themselves in the hands, or feet, of their new rightful owner. "Tony invited me to his house," explains Prescott. "He gave me some speech, he cried a little bit, then I took the boots." The passing of the boots has clearly had a chilling effect on the veteran quarterback's psyche. "Honestly, it was a lot harder for me to take his boots than it was to take his job. They're nice boots, but it wasn't worth seeing a man break down like that."

Prescott has been spotted wearing the famous boots at the Dallas Cowboys practice facilities throughout November. Dallas' star rookie running-back Ezekiel Elliot has bought matching boots to which he pairs with one of his infamous belly shirt suits. Dez Bryant, their star veteran wide receiver, is also said to be shopping for a pair. Jerry Jones is happier than ever, even referring to his new quarterback as "the daddy". Tony Romo has yet to be reached for comment.