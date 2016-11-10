Written by Al N.
Thursday, 10 November 2016

image for God Admits Rigging the World Series
God also mentioned that he's a little p-o-ed about CSI: Cyber being canceled.

God Almighty, aka Allah, the High Almighty, Jehovah, and Yahweh admits that he caused the World Series to go out to the full seven games.

"I know it's unprecedented, but come on, I haven't ever interfered before, not even during that dreadful Black Sox scandal. And c'mon now, the Cubs, who haven't won since forever, relatively, and the Cleveland F#$%in' Indians! Another decades old team who has been low on luck forever! And they're playing EACH OTHER! How could I just let that end at five games? So, the Cubbies have finally won the World Series, fair and square!" admitted God.

According to various Angels who wished to remain anonymous, God has long been a closet Cubs fan.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

