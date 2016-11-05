Written by thomas o'hanlon
Saturday, 5 November 2016

"I'm honored" says Washington fan

"I apologize for offending our native Americans. It was never the intention of the Washington football team to discredit or abuse these great people but in realizing that the inference exists I have decided to change the name of the Redskins"

So said Daniel Snyder owner of the National Football League's Washington Redskins in a press release posted this morning.

"I have chosen the new name to honor a group of immigrants that came to our country years ago and built our railroads and canals. A people that brought Rice-a Roni to San Francisco, a people that gave us the simple philosophy of the great Confucius who once said "no ticky no washy". I am proud to announce today the new name of our nation's capitol's National Football League team. The Washington Chinks!"

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

