Geneva, Switzerland The International Olympic Committee announced the result of weeks of meetings-the new events that will be in the Olympics from now on.

In the Summer Olympics, the Tug of War, which used to be in the Olympics during the 1900s through 1911, is officially reinstated. The only difference is that only small countries may compete, and then only against each other. Anyone in the country may be on the team. Future match-ups include Monaco Vs. Vatican City and San Marino Vs. Andorra.

Other new events include Drone Accuracy Flying, Fox Hunting, Rock, Paper, Scissors, Wife-Carrying, Chess Boxing, and Underwater Rugby.

Winter Olympic new events include Unicycle Hockey and Snowmobile Curling.