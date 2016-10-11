Clown Town, USA Clowns everywhere, even in the ultra-secret clown town, are worried about the clown backlash going on as neo-clowns suit up and then hang around someplace semi-public like a car wash or park and creep everyone out. It doesn't help that the clowns go out of their way to not be humorous.

"This isn't funny" said Bozo. "We can't go out anymore."

"People want to shoot us!" said Ronald McDonald.

Oopsy was overheard saying, "Those spooky clowns are gonna get us all killed!"

Krusty the Clown and the Insane Clown Posse, Violent J and Shaggy 2 Dope, refused to comment for this article.