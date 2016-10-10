Written by thomas o'hanlon
Monday, 10 October 2016

image for Referee throws key block in Packers victory
referee Gordon Lamana

Referee Gordon Lamana threw a wicked game deciding block on Giants defensive back Landon Collins springing Packers wide receiver Jordi Nelson into a clear path to the end zone and the winning score in Monday night's contest.

"It was not intentional," explained Mr. Lamana in the post-game interview. "I was trying to gain a better view and he ran into me"

Rule 2108-c-23 states that the referee is part of the playing field and cannot in any instance be considered interference so the play stood without any discussion despite the fact that on every replay from every angle the referee left his feet after traveling a long distance at a fast speed and used his body as a missile to slam into Landon Collins.

A reporter asked Mr. Lamana if indeed the block was an accident, "then why were you in the end zone celebrating with the Packers after the play?"

"Oh…that, " he replied sheepishly.

Sources close to Mr. Lamana have suggested that he is a big Fantasy football player and always drafts Jordi Nelson as well as the Packer quarterback Aaron Rodgers and he may have seized on the opportunity to score big. The play was reminiscent of last year's Viking -Packer contest when in the last moment of that game Aaron Rogers fumbled the ball on the last play which seemed to seal the victory for the Vikings only to regain possession of the ball after it was scooped off the ground by Mr. Lamana. He then threw a game winning touchdown to Jordi Nelson.

"It bounced off me," Mr. Lamana said in that post-game interview. "Swear to God"

Inside sources say there may not be an investigation into this obvious chicanery because the commission was seen jumping out of his chair and yelling "Great block, Lamana" at the time of last night's occurrence. It is known that the commission is also a big fan of Fantasy football.

No word from the NFL office at this time.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

