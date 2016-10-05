Written by Jung in the Jungle
Topics: F1, Malaysia

Wednesday, 5 October 2016

image for Aussies celebrating F1 win are arrested for Malaysian flag on their budgie smugglers
A bit of harmless reverie has got them headed to the gallows

Celebrating fellow Aussie Ricciardos win in the Malaysian Grand Prix by proudly displaying their Malaysian budgie smugglers has got the 'Budgie 9' arrested and they are still languishing in jail.

Initial reports from the Department of Foreign Ineffectualness said that Julie Bishop was ignored by the Malay government who find her a nuisance and thus the citizens are without any legal aid.

Following on Indonesia latest anti drug campaign where they just shoot government critics and anybody they don't like and call them a drug dealer Malaysia is said to be taking a hard line on Malaysian flag budgie smugglers.

The Malaysian Minister for Deprivation of Personal Liberty has denounced this brazen attack on domestic values and says the full weight of public disgust will be vented on this hideous act of sovereign slurring.

When asked about what sort of charges may be laid against them they replied the statutes had several laws against budgie smugglers and many more against innocently enjoying yourself.

The penalties range from death by hanging, death by firing squad, death by public disembowelment, death by alligator wrestling, death by prison facilities deprivation, death by bamboo sticks under the fingernails, or maybe even death by witch burning. It would depend on how severe the judge assesses the case.

Further, immigration posts would now require all western visitors to strip down on the concourse entry to prove they were not smuggling Malaysian budgie smugglers, with orders for immediate execution for anyone caught with inappropriate underpants.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

More fake news stories

NFL Players Must Wear Ankle Bracelets

When you're paid to hit people on the job you might take that home with you, or in your car, at a bar, in a nightclub, or in a parking lot dispute. NFL players are spoiled, they feel entitled. They believe they're outside the rules and that even i...
View 'NFL Players Must Wear Ankle Bracelets'

San Francisco QB Kaepernick Controversy Goes Viral

The Department of Defense has spent at least $6 million to many NFL teams in exchange for their various salutes to service people and involvement in other military promotions at games. It is part of a recruitment process the War Department says.
View 'San Francisco QB Kaepernick Controversy Goes Viral'

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Architecture Poised to Out-Recycle Rio

More and more often, host cities choose Olympic architecture designed to have a second life. The Rio 2016 Olympics featured two great examples. The modularly built handball arena now supplies the building materials for 4 separate urban schools. The 2...
View 'Tokyo 2020 Olympic Architecture Poised to Out-Recycle Rio'

After Almost Accidentally Winning Buffalo Bills Fire Offensive Coordinator

After getting the Bills within striking distance of their rival the New York Jets in a 37-31 shootout, Rex Ryan took appropriate action, firing Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman. "I didn't bring my loser brother in here to tank the defense, only...
View 'After Almost Accidentally Winning Buffalo Bills Fire Offensive Coordinator'

Church of Scamatology Declares Themselves Ineligible For Athletic Competition Due to Super-Powers

Clearlymental, FL The Church of Scamatology has made a special announcement regarding the fact that none of their members, even though they are supposed to be the most awesome people on the planet, have ever factored into any sports competitions.
View 'Church of Scamatology Declares Themselves Ineligible For Athletic Competition Due to Super-Powers'

Bill Belichick to Quarterback Game 4

Due to the concussions suffered by his third string quarterback and his emergency replacement, Bill Belichick, head coach of the New England Patriots will play that position for his team next Sunday when they host the Buffalo Bills. "it's a n...
View 'Bill Belichick to Quarterback Game 4'

Colin Kaepernick Refuses to Participate in Age-Old Baseball Traditions

San Francisco 49ers quarter back Colin Kaepernick was recently spotted at a local baseball game refusing to throw his hands up when the Wave reached his section. ​"I couldn't believe my eyes," one onlooker had to say before biting into his $8 pret...
View 'Colin Kaepernick Refuses to Participate in Age-Old Baseball Traditions'

Big Ten NCAA Football League Conspires to Have Alphabet Changed

Midwest City, USA The Big 10 Football League sent an open letter to the colleges of the US, asking them to PLEASE let all football players have a different alphabet than the other students because the football players were having trouble counting. It...
View 'Big Ten NCAA Football League Conspires to Have Alphabet Changed'

