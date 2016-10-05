Celebrating fellow Aussie Ricciardos win in the Malaysian Grand Prix by proudly displaying their Malaysian budgie smugglers has got the 'Budgie 9' arrested and they are still languishing in jail.

Initial reports from the Department of Foreign Ineffectualness said that Julie Bishop was ignored by the Malay government who find her a nuisance and thus the citizens are without any legal aid.

Following on Indonesia latest anti drug campaign where they just shoot government critics and anybody they don't like and call them a drug dealer Malaysia is said to be taking a hard line on Malaysian flag budgie smugglers.

The Malaysian Minister for Deprivation of Personal Liberty has denounced this brazen attack on domestic values and says the full weight of public disgust will be vented on this hideous act of sovereign slurring.

When asked about what sort of charges may be laid against them they replied the statutes had several laws against budgie smugglers and many more against innocently enjoying yourself.

The penalties range from death by hanging, death by firing squad, death by public disembowelment, death by alligator wrestling, death by prison facilities deprivation, death by bamboo sticks under the fingernails, or maybe even death by witch burning. It would depend on how severe the judge assesses the case.

Further, immigration posts would now require all western visitors to strip down on the concourse entry to prove they were not smuggling Malaysian budgie smugglers, with orders for immediate execution for anyone caught with inappropriate underpants.