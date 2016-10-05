Minneapolis, MN-Following the Minnesota Vikings recent strong start to the NFL season, The Lord himself has been seen wearing a Vikings jersey, something not reported since the 2009 season in which Brett Favre lead the team to the NFC Championship Game.

"Woo! Go Vikings!" The Almighty shouted at a recent press conference, choosing to focus more on Sam Bradford's quarterback play than the plethora of issues that currently plague his Creation. "Sam's been great. I was skeptical when we traded for him, like any loyal fan, but he's been really great," continued God, in response to a question asked about whether he was planning on helping man to combat climate change.

When pressed about where his support for the Vikings had come from, The Lord steadfastly denied any accusations of "bandwagoning", saying that he had been "a Viking all along", despite the fact that he had adamantly supported the Panthers last year and at the beginning of this season, calling that "a mere phase I was going through", and "not indicative of my true loyalties as a fan".

"Listen, you guys all sound like a bunch of haters right now," God said. "When my boys from Minnesota take home the Lombardi Trophy this year, you'll be eating your words." He concluded by calling Cam Newton "soft" and claiming that "even the big cheaters Brady and Belichick" couldn't stop the Vikings this year.