Written by SPenfield1994
Rating:
Share/Bookmark
Print this

Wednesday, 5 October 2016

image for God Seen Wearing Vikings Jersey For First Time Since 2009

Minneapolis, MN-Following the Minnesota Vikings recent strong start to the NFL season, The Lord himself has been seen wearing a Vikings jersey, something not reported since the 2009 season in which Brett Favre lead the team to the NFC Championship Game.

"Woo! Go Vikings!" The Almighty shouted at a recent press conference, choosing to focus more on Sam Bradford's quarterback play than the plethora of issues that currently plague his Creation. "Sam's been great. I was skeptical when we traded for him, like any loyal fan, but he's been really great," continued God, in response to a question asked about whether he was planning on helping man to combat climate change.

When pressed about where his support for the Vikings had come from, The Lord steadfastly denied any accusations of "bandwagoning", saying that he had been "a Viking all along", despite the fact that he had adamantly supported the Panthers last year and at the beginning of this season, calling that "a mere phase I was going through", and "not indicative of my true loyalties as a fan".

"Listen, you guys all sound like a bunch of haters right now," God said. "When my boys from Minnesota take home the Lombardi Trophy this year, you'll be eating your words." He concluded by calling Cam Newton "soft" and claiming that "even the big cheaters Brady and Belichick" couldn't stop the Vikings this year.

Make SPenfield1994's day - give this story five thumbs-up (there's no need to register, the thumbs are just down there!)

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Print this

More fake news stories

NFL Players Must Wear Ankle Bracelets

When you're paid to hit people on the job you might take that home with you, or in your car, at a bar, in a nightclub, or in a parking lot dispute. NFL players are spoiled, they feel entitled. They believe they're outside the rules and that even i...
View 'NFL Players Must Wear Ankle Bracelets'

San Francisco QB Kaepernick Controversy Goes Viral

The Department of Defense has spent at least $6 million to many NFL teams in exchange for their various salutes to service people and involvement in other military promotions at games. It is part of a recruitment process the War Department says.
View 'San Francisco QB Kaepernick Controversy Goes Viral'

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Architecture Poised to Out-Recycle Rio

More and more often, host cities choose Olympic architecture designed to have a second life. The Rio 2016 Olympics featured two great examples. The modularly built handball arena now supplies the building materials for 4 separate urban schools. The 2...
View 'Tokyo 2020 Olympic Architecture Poised to Out-Recycle Rio'

After Almost Accidentally Winning Buffalo Bills Fire Offensive Coordinator

After getting the Bills within striking distance of their rival the New York Jets in a 37-31 shootout, Rex Ryan took appropriate action, firing Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman. "I didn't bring my loser brother in here to tank the defense, only...
View 'After Almost Accidentally Winning Buffalo Bills Fire Offensive Coordinator'

Church of Scamatology Declares Themselves Ineligible For Athletic Competition Due to Super-Powers

Clearlymental, FL The Church of Scamatology has made a special announcement regarding the fact that none of their members, even though they are supposed to be the most awesome people on the planet, have ever factored into any sports competitions.
View 'Church of Scamatology Declares Themselves Ineligible For Athletic Competition Due to Super-Powers'

Bill Belichick to Quarterback Game 4

Due to the concussions suffered by his third string quarterback and his emergency replacement, Bill Belichick, head coach of the New England Patriots will play that position for his team next Sunday when they host the Buffalo Bills. "it's a n...
View 'Bill Belichick to Quarterback Game 4'

Colin Kaepernick Refuses to Participate in Age-Old Baseball Traditions

San Francisco 49ers quarter back Colin Kaepernick was recently spotted at a local baseball game refusing to throw his hands up when the Wave reached his section. ​"I couldn't believe my eyes," one onlooker had to say before biting into his $8 pret...
View 'Colin Kaepernick Refuses to Participate in Age-Old Baseball Traditions'

Big Ten NCAA Football League Conspires to Have Alphabet Changed

Midwest City, USA The Big 10 Football League sent an open letter to the colleges of the US, asking them to PLEASE let all football players have a different alphabet than the other students because the football players were having trouble counting. It...
View 'Big Ten NCAA Football League Conspires to Have Alphabet Changed'

Share/Bookmark

Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Email:

What's 4 plus 2?

2 6 8 25
70 readers are online right now!

Go to top

Spoof news

 

UK News

Spoof Xtra

Our writers

 

Archive

About

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more