Midwest City, USA The Big 10 Football League sent an open letter to the colleges of the US, asking them to PLEASE let all football players have a different alphabet than the other students because the football players were having trouble counting. It stemmed from the confusion they encountered when pondering the fact that even though there are 14 teams in the Big 10, it is still called the Big 10.

The NCAA, not understanding what exactly the Big 10 Football League wanted them to do, composed an open letter to the Big 10 that:

1) The NCAA has nothing to do with academics, even if it meant lightening the load for the poor, beleaguered football players.

2) The Big 10 might have had a bit more luck with their request if they knew that there are no numbers in the alphabet.