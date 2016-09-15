Written by Al N.
Rating:
Thursday, 15 September 2016

image for Church of Scamatology Declares Themselves Ineligible For Athletic Competition Due to Super-Powers
The S stands for "Scamatology."

Clearlymental, FL The Church of Scamatology has made a special announcement regarding the fact that none of their members, even though they are supposed to be the most awesome people on the planet, have ever factored into any sports competitions.

"Scamatologists have super-powers that make them superior to all other humans on the planet. Therefore, we realize that it would be unethical for any of our members, especially the ones that have attended the Super-Power Institute, to compete in any sports contest with non-super humans" spoke David Makemerich, the Head of Scamatology.

So ethical are the Scamatologists that no one has ever seen any of them exhibit any type of super-power.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

More fake news stories

Rio Olympic Pool found to be 6.2 inches too short - all events suspended

In a shock finding apparently the Olympic Swimming Pool in Rio is 6.2 inches shorter than the prescribed official length. Officials are highly embarrassed and have immediately suspended all events until a solution is found. Asked what happened th...
View 'Rio Olympic Pool found to be 6.2 inches too short - all events suspended'

Feverish bidding on e-bay for dumped green water from Rio Diving Pool

Olympic officials have finally been forced to dump the green water from the diving pool. Citing media backlash as their main concern they have begun the technical process of dumping the water and refreshing it. Given how much money Brazil is losi...
View 'Feverish bidding on e-bay for dumped green water from Rio Diving Pool'

Lochte's mates in Rio undergo some good old South American confession extraction

Authorities now have proof that they were not victims of Police raid on their taxi but had got busted pissing on some Brazilians and is trying to cover their tracks. In a recent interview with western media, Brazilian Authorities have discovered d...
View 'Lochte's mates in Rio undergo some good old South American confession extraction'

Brazilian Government carries through threat to block exit of 'nasty ungracious Olympic visitors'

As reported previously the Brazilian government has detained 2 US swimmers on the basis they made a false report of being mugged by the cops. Several other athletes have also been arrested for a range of crimes including leaving the Olympic Villag...
View 'Brazilian Government carries through threat to block exit of 'nasty ungracious Olympic visitors''

Brazilian Authorities demonstrate Olympic goodwill by arresting athletes for sneaking into venue

Worried their international reputation is being smeared by all the grubby gringos Brazil has interned a dozen athletes for the hideous crime of sneaking into the basketball venue. Typically authorities turn a blind eye to this practice for athlete...
View 'Brazilian Authorities demonstrate Olympic goodwill by arresting athletes for sneaking into venue'

Lochte indicted for first degree assault on a 'National Icon'

After police extracted a confession from the US swimmers caught up in the viscious toilet bowl attack Lochte has been charged with assaulting a cultural icon. Police went on to explain that the Spanish had inflicted many wounds on their cultural h...
View 'Lochte indicted for first degree assault on a 'National Icon''

Williamsport Tells the World to… F*%$ Off!

The small city of Williamsport, Pa first became a borough March 1, 1806. Late in the 19th Century Williamsport was known as "The Lumber Capital of the World" and once housed more millionaires per capita than anywhere else on the globe. Now those...
View 'Williamsport Tells the World to… F*%$ Off!'

Colin Kaepernick spends night at Holiday Inn, becomes expert in discrimination

After spending the previous night at a Holiday Inn, Colin Kaepernick became enlightened to the plight of minorities in the United States, and staged a protest at an NFL pre-season game. "I am not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a cou...
View 'Colin Kaepernick spends night at Holiday Inn, becomes expert in discrimination'

