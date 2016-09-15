Clearlymental, FL The Church of Scamatology has made a special announcement regarding the fact that none of their members, even though they are supposed to be the most awesome people on the planet, have ever factored into any sports competitions.

"Scamatologists have super-powers that make them superior to all other humans on the planet. Therefore, we realize that it would be unethical for any of our members, especially the ones that have attended the Super-Power Institute, to compete in any sports contest with non-super humans" spoke David Makemerich, the Head of Scamatology.

So ethical are the Scamatologists that no one has ever seen any of them exhibit any type of super-power.