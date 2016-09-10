Written by pinkwalrus
Rating:
Share/Bookmark
Print this

Saturday, 10 September 2016

image for Tokyo 2020 Olympic Architecture Poised to Out-Recycle Rio
Tokyo 2020: Tight space and clever minds

More and more often, host cities choose Olympic architecture designed to have a second life. The Rio 2016 Olympics featured two great examples. The modularly built handball arena now supplies the building materials for 4 separate urban schools. The 20,000-seat aquatic stadium rebuilds into 2 local community pools.

What can we expect from Tokyo?

Tokyo's high population density and real estate prices coupled with Japan's advanced technology equals exciting innovations to come. Here are some highlights:

Pod Olympic Village:

Modeled on Tokyo's capsule hotels that use as little space as possible, the sleeping quarters for each Olympic athlete will be 4 by 2 by 2.5 meters (twice the size of a regular Tokyo capsule). The Olympic Village transitions to 5 deluxe downtown pod hotels after the games.

Ode-to-the-Auto Spire:

A smaller scale replica of the 2012 Tokyo Skytree, this spire will have an observation deck at both 150 and 120 meters. It will be built solely out of auto parts from Toyota, Nissan, Honda, Suzuki and Mazda. The Japanese manufactures will use all parts in production after the games. The observation decks use 4,000 car windshields.

Sticky Rice Stadium:

The steep sided-stadium used for taekwondo, judo and wrestling will remain in place after the Olympics and has an added feature that it can be used as a giant rice cooker for either Tokyo special events or in the case of a national emergency.

Paper Crane Arena:

The beach volleyball arena is a temporary structure made totally out of folded paper. It will seat 12,000 on folded paper riser seating. Three giant folded cranes can be positioned over the spectators for shade. It will be picked up by city recycling after the games.

Transformer Building:

The home of the press, the International Broadcast Center building, boasts the most dramatic transition. Post games the building stands up, walks to the nearest train tracks and clicks itself into place for its new life as a bullet train.

Modular Toilet Facilities:

As a sign of international goodwill Tokyo is building all its temporary bathroom facilities so that they can be transported and used, if desired, by any of the next 3 countries hosting the summer Olympics.

Sayonara! See you in Tokyo 2020!

Make pinkwalrus's day - give this story five thumbs-up (there's no need to register, the thumbs are just down there!)

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Print this

More fake news stories

Church of Scamatology Declares Themselves Ineligible For Athletic Competition Due to Super-Powers

Clearlymental, FL The Church of Scamatology has made a special announcement regarding the fact that none of their members, even though they are supposed to be the most awesome people on the planet, have ever factored into any sports competitions.
View 'Church of Scamatology Declares Themselves Ineligible For Athletic Competition Due to Super-Powers'

Colin Kaepernick Refuses to Participate in Age-Old Baseball Traditions

San Francisco 49ers quarter back Colin Kaepernick was recently spotted at a local baseball game refusing to throw his hands up when the Wave reached his section. ​"I couldn't believe my eyes," one onlooker had to say before biting into his $8 pret...
View 'Colin Kaepernick Refuses to Participate in Age-Old Baseball Traditions'

After Almost Accidentally Winning Buffalo Bills Fire Offensive Coordinator

After getting the Bills within striking distance of their rival the New York Jets in a 37-31 shootout, Rex Ryan took appropriate action, firing Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman. "I didn't bring my loser brother in here to tank the defense, only...
View 'After Almost Accidentally Winning Buffalo Bills Fire Offensive Coordinator'

Big Ten NCAA Football League Conspires to Have Alphabet Changed

Midwest City, USA The Big 10 Football League sent an open letter to the colleges of the US, asking them to PLEASE let all football players have a different alphabet than the other students because the football players were having trouble counting. It...
View 'Big Ten NCAA Football League Conspires to Have Alphabet Changed'

Bill Belichick to Quarterback Game 4

Due to the concussions suffered by his third string quarterback and his emergency replacement, Bill Belichick, head coach of the New England Patriots will play that position for his team next Sunday when they host the Buffalo Bills. "it's a n...
View 'Bill Belichick to Quarterback Game 4'

God Seen Wearing Vikings Jersey For First Time Since 2009

Minneapolis, MN-Following the Minnesota Vikings recent strong start to the NFL season, The Lord himself has been seen wearing a Vikings jersey, something not reported since the 2009 season in which Brett Favre lead the team to the NFC Championship Ga...
View 'God Seen Wearing Vikings Jersey For First Time Since 2009'

Patriots To Replace Brady with "Floating Quarterbacks"

Foxboro, MA - Management for the New England Patriots reportedly plans to terminate its superstar quarterback, Tom Brady, in the coming weeks and replace him with a team of "floating quarterbacks." The team will test a concept loosely based on "...
View 'Patriots To Replace Brady with "Floating Quarterbacks"'

Referee throws key block in Packers victory

Referee Gordon Lamana threw a wicked game deciding block on Giants defensive back Landon Collins springing Packers wide receiver Jordi Nelson into a clear path to the end zone and the winning score in Monday night's contest. "It was not inten...
View 'Referee throws key block in Packers victory'

More by this writer

«
»
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story

Share/Bookmark

Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Email:

What's 3 multiplied by 3?

3 14 20 9
59 readers are online right now!

Go to top

Spoof news

 

UK News

Spoof Xtra

Our writers

 

Archive

About

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more