Written by Keith Shirey
Rating:
Share/Bookmark
Print this

Tuesday, 6 September 2016

image for NFL Players Must Wear Ankle Bracelets
CAN'T TOUCH THIS WITHOUT PSYCHOTHERAPY

When you're paid to hit people on the job you might take that home with you, or in your car, at a bar, in a nightclub, or in a parking lot dispute. NFL players are spoiled, they feel entitled. They believe they're outside the rules and that even if they get in trouble they can buy their way out with a top-dollar legal defense says Time magazine.

It goes at lest as far back as college. "A startling 54 percent of the student-athletes admitted to committing at least one "sexually coercive" act in their lifetimes, such as making their partner have sex without a condom or using physical force or threats to commit rape," reports the "Medical Daily" about an unnamed college in the southwestern U.S.

The San Diego Union keeps a database of arrest records of NFL players: http://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/nfl/arrests-database

It is a sad tale of players who play a violent sport taking that behavior off the field. Players beat wives and girlfriends, get in altercations in bars, drive at incredible speeds, kill girlfriends' dogs, endanger children, maim strangers in parking lot altercations, and are arrested for drug possession.

But now the NFL is finally doing something about it. Before anyone can play football in the NFL they must undergo 2 years of extensive psychotherapy to rid the athletes of dangerous, psychopathic personality traits. Because their psychological disorders are so severe, they must be in the analyst's office five days a week.

After that experience, any player who has committed battery on another human or animal, during football season, will be confined to housing after practice where they will not be allowed human or animal contact. To ensure that the players follow this rule wearing ankle bracelets will monitor them. Any infractions of the rules will be met with dismissal from the team.

Make Keith Shirey's day - give this story five thumbs-up (there's no need to register, the thumbs are just down there!)

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Print this

More fake news stories

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Architecture Poised to Out-Recycle Rio

More and more often, host cities choose Olympic architecture designed to have a second life. The Rio 2016 Olympics featured two great examples. The modularly built handball arena now supplies the building materials for 4 separate urban schools. The 2...
View 'Tokyo 2020 Olympic Architecture Poised to Out-Recycle Rio'

Church of Scamatology Declares Themselves Ineligible For Athletic Competition Due to Super-Powers

Clearlymental, FL The Church of Scamatology has made a special announcement regarding the fact that none of their members, even though they are supposed to be the most awesome people on the planet, have ever factored into any sports competitions.
View 'Church of Scamatology Declares Themselves Ineligible For Athletic Competition Due to Super-Powers'

After Almost Accidentally Winning Buffalo Bills Fire Offensive Coordinator

After getting the Bills within striking distance of their rival the New York Jets in a 37-31 shootout, Rex Ryan took appropriate action, firing Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman. "I didn't bring my loser brother in here to tank the defense, only...
View 'After Almost Accidentally Winning Buffalo Bills Fire Offensive Coordinator'

Colin Kaepernick Refuses to Participate in Age-Old Baseball Traditions

San Francisco 49ers quarter back Colin Kaepernick was recently spotted at a local baseball game refusing to throw his hands up when the Wave reached his section. ​"I couldn't believe my eyes," one onlooker had to say before biting into his $8 pret...
View 'Colin Kaepernick Refuses to Participate in Age-Old Baseball Traditions'

Bill Belichick to Quarterback Game 4

Due to the concussions suffered by his third string quarterback and his emergency replacement, Bill Belichick, head coach of the New England Patriots will play that position for his team next Sunday when they host the Buffalo Bills. "it's a n...
View 'Bill Belichick to Quarterback Game 4'

Big Ten NCAA Football League Conspires to Have Alphabet Changed

Midwest City, USA The Big 10 Football League sent an open letter to the colleges of the US, asking them to PLEASE let all football players have a different alphabet than the other students because the football players were having trouble counting. It...
View 'Big Ten NCAA Football League Conspires to Have Alphabet Changed'

Patriots To Replace Brady with "Floating Quarterbacks"

Foxboro, MA - Management for the New England Patriots reportedly plans to terminate its superstar quarterback, Tom Brady, in the coming weeks and replace him with a team of "floating quarterbacks." The team will test a concept loosely based on "...
View 'Patriots To Replace Brady with "Floating Quarterbacks"'

God Seen Wearing Vikings Jersey For First Time Since 2009

Minneapolis, MN-Following the Minnesota Vikings recent strong start to the NFL season, The Lord himself has been seen wearing a Vikings jersey, something not reported since the 2009 season in which Brett Favre lead the team to the NFC Championship Ga...
View 'God Seen Wearing Vikings Jersey For First Time Since 2009'

More by this writer

«
»
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story

Share/Bookmark

Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Email:

What's 1 multiplied by 2?

7 1 15 2
79 readers are online right now!

Go to top

Spoof news

 

UK News

Spoof Xtra

Our writers

 

Archive

About

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more