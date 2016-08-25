Written by Jaggedone
Thursday, 25 August 2016

A few days in Brazilian Favelas done them the world of good and all for charity "drug runners!"

The Brazilian Olympic committee rapidly closed the Olympic village after it was discovered jungle monkeys were interested in renting out the place. They were observed climbing in and out of empty, abandoned apartments left by Olympians who could not wait to get out of the place.

Sadly, Kenyan athletes could not afford their air ticket back to Kenya and were offered accommodation in a local Favela. The Favela run by a drug syndicate thought it would be good business to allow the athletes into their world, but were disappointed that they were not Russian or Chinese who could have boosted their business big time.

Instead they got a group of barefoot, Kenyan long-distance runners in their Favela which turned out to be quite lucrative after they were forced at gun point to do some "drug running" to pay for such high-level Brazilian hospitality. After a few days of special training, up and down steep hillsides and dodgy wooden stairs, the Athletes thanked their hosts for a wonderful time in their habitat and the opportunity to keep fit. The money earned by their 3 days of "drug running" is now being used by Brazilian drug syndicates to enhance their 'charitable status' in the Favelas by financing even more young kids hoping to enter "drug running" programmes!

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

