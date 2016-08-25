Written by Jaggedone
Rating:
Share/Bookmark
Print this

Thursday, 25 August 2016

image for Olympic athletes forced to live in Brazilian slums!
A few days in Brazilian Favelas done them the world of good and all for charity "drug runners!"

The Brazilian Olympic committee rapidly closed the Olympic village after it was discovered jungle monkeys were interested in renting out the place. They were observed climbing in and out of empty, abandoned apartments left by Olympians who could not wait to get out of the place.

Sadly, Kenyan athletes could not afford their air ticket back to Kenya and were offered accommodation in a local Favela. The Favela run by a drug syndicate thought it would be good business to allow the athletes into their world, but were disappointed that they were not Russian or Chinese who could have boosted their business big time.

Instead they got a group of barefoot, Kenyan long-distance runners in their Favela which turned out to be quite lucrative after they were forced at gun point to do some "drug running" to pay for such high-level Brazilian hospitality. After a few days of special training, up and down steep hillsides and dodgy wooden stairs, the Athletes thanked their hosts for a wonderful time in their habitat and the opportunity to keep fit. The money earned by their 3 days of "drug running" is now being used by Brazilian drug syndicates to enhance their 'charitable status' in the Favelas by financing even more young kids hoping to enter "drug running" programmes!

Make Jaggedone's day - give this story five thumbs-up (there's no need to register, the thumbs are just down there!)

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Print this

More fake news stories

Colin Kaepernick spends night at Holiday Inn, becomes expert in discrimination

After spending the previous night at a Holiday Inn, Colin Kaepernick became enlightened to the plight of minorities in the United States, and staged a protest at an NFL pre-season game. "I am not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a cou...
View 'Colin Kaepernick spends night at Holiday Inn, becomes expert in discrimination'

NFL Players Must Wear Ankle Bracelets

When you're paid to hit people on the job you might take that home with you, or in your car, at a bar, in a nightclub, or in a parking lot dispute. NFL players are spoiled, they feel entitled. They believe they're outside the rules and that even i...
View 'NFL Players Must Wear Ankle Bracelets'

San Francisco QB Kaepernick Controversy Goes Viral

The Department of Defense has spent at least $6 million to many NFL teams in exchange for their various salutes to service people and involvement in other military promotions at games. It is part of a recruitment process the War Department says.
View 'San Francisco QB Kaepernick Controversy Goes Viral'

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Architecture Poised to Out-Recycle Rio

More and more often, host cities choose Olympic architecture designed to have a second life. The Rio 2016 Olympics featured two great examples. The modularly built handball arena now supplies the building materials for 4 separate urban schools. The 2...
View 'Tokyo 2020 Olympic Architecture Poised to Out-Recycle Rio'

After Almost Accidentally Winning Buffalo Bills Fire Offensive Coordinator

After getting the Bills within striking distance of their rival the New York Jets in a 37-31 shootout, Rex Ryan took appropriate action, firing Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman. "I didn't bring my loser brother in here to tank the defense, only...
View 'After Almost Accidentally Winning Buffalo Bills Fire Offensive Coordinator'

Church of Scamatology Declares Themselves Ineligible For Athletic Competition Due to Super-Powers

Clearlymental, FL The Church of Scamatology has made a special announcement regarding the fact that none of their members, even though they are supposed to be the most awesome people on the planet, have ever factored into any sports competitions.
View 'Church of Scamatology Declares Themselves Ineligible For Athletic Competition Due to Super-Powers'

Bill Belichick to Quarterback Game 4

Due to the concussions suffered by his third string quarterback and his emergency replacement, Bill Belichick, head coach of the New England Patriots will play that position for his team next Sunday when they host the Buffalo Bills. "it's a n...
View 'Bill Belichick to Quarterback Game 4'

Colin Kaepernick Refuses to Participate in Age-Old Baseball Traditions

San Francisco 49ers quarter back Colin Kaepernick was recently spotted at a local baseball game refusing to throw his hands up when the Wave reached his section. ​"I couldn't believe my eyes," one onlooker had to say before biting into his $8 pret...
View 'Colin Kaepernick Refuses to Participate in Age-Old Baseball Traditions'

More by this writer

«
»
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story

Share/Bookmark

Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Email:

What's 1 plus 3?

7 6 4 9
81 readers are online right now!

Go to top

Spoof news

 

UK News

Spoof Xtra

Our writers

 

Archive

About

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more