Worried their international reputation is being smeared by all the grubby gringos Brazil has interned a dozen athletes for the hideous crime of sneaking into the basketball venue.

Typically authorities turn a blind eye to this practice for athletes but Brazilians in true Olympic spirit have classified it as visa breach, based on the fact that despite the basketball court being part of the Olympic Village it was in a different country for which their visa was invalid.

The dozen or so athletes are being held in maximum security section of one of the toughest prisons in South America while they await trial for visa fraud carrying a 5 years penalty.

Apparently it is not all the Brazilians fault, the IOC demanded it was illegal so they could reduce profit leakage and this has now backfired as they had to spend more money bailing the athletes than they got from ticket revenues.

Not wanting to upset authorities for fear of getting even larger sentences Overall the athletes are wrapped with their new digs but some were asking when room service was going to get there? Other athletes in true Olympic spirit were off to pay a short social visit to their new neighbours.