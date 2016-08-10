After toiling in the NFL for a number of highly paid, but disappointingly unproductive seasons, Tim Tebow has decided to take his show on a different road.

In the midst of their gold medal run at the Rio Olympics, the U.S. Women's Olympic Gymnastic Team announced the introduction of Tebow into their ranks for the upcoming competitive season.

Tim Tebow stated, "I will be blessed to represent our faithful country and God with my new fellow teammates on the U.S. Women's Olympic Gymnastics Team."

When asked why he chose women's gymnastics as his next pursuit Tebow replied, "I kind of felt rushed into the things in the NFL, which I believe played a part in my perceived lack of success there. With the Olympic Team I have four years to prepare before I compete on the world's stage."

Questioned on the logistics of joining a women's team Tebow explained, "I am just walking the path that the Lord takes me on. I trust in Him to sort out these type of logistics."

Coach Maggie Haney was asked her opinion of the addition of Tim Tebow to her team.

"I'm really not sure why they'd allow a man to join the women's team. Maybe someone on the Olympic Committee was looking to drum up some merchandising sales."

Some of his new teammates were a little more understanding. Aly Raisman speculated that maybe Tim was "not gender specific" and had "every right to compete with whatever team he felt comfortable on."

Simone Biles added, "She sounds really nice. I can't wait for her to join the team!"

As always, it is expected that some overblown coverage and polarized fan reaction will follow Tebow wherever he goes.

Tebow concluded by explaining, "I'm just using the gifts God gave me to prove to everyone that if you believe, you can pretty much accomplish anything you want to."