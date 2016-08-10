Written by Al N.
Topics: Baseball, Pete Rose

Wednesday, 10 August 2016

image for Pete Rose Says He Should Be in the Baseball Hall of Fame Since He Never Did Steroids
Rose Bought His Bat and Glove to the Hall Just in Case.

Cooperstown, NY Sounding like the desperate attempt of an aging one-time superstar to get into Baseball's Hall of Fame that it is, Pete Rose made a startling announcement today.

"The truth is, even though they didn't have steroids when I was playing, or if they did, no one offered them to me. But the point is, I never did them and should be allowed in the Hall of Fame as a good example for all those steroid-pushing Pete Rose wannabes!" said Rose, in a statement to the Hall of Fame committee.

The committee, composed of millennials, had to call their grandparents to ask who Pete Rose was.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

