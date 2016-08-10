Cooperstown, NY Sounding like the desperate attempt of an aging one-time superstar to get into Baseball's Hall of Fame that it is, Pete Rose made a startling announcement today.

"The truth is, even though they didn't have steroids when I was playing, or if they did, no one offered them to me. But the point is, I never did them and should be allowed in the Hall of Fame as a good example for all those steroid-pushing Pete Rose wannabes!" said Rose, in a statement to the Hall of Fame committee.

The committee, composed of millennials, had to call their grandparents to ask who Pete Rose was.