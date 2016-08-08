Written by Mike Peril
Rating:
Share/Bookmark
Print this

Monday, 8 August 2016

image for Michael Phelps Credits Brazil's "Thin Water" with Gold Medal Win
Noted Scientists are Analyzing the Pool Water's Thinness

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil--Michael Phelps credited Brazil's "thin water" for his recent gold medal win. Phelps stated that the "thin water" in Brazil makes him and others swim faster, allowing them to shatter World records.

"It's the thin water," said Phelps. "It's less humid and you go through faster. It's like H2O plus, or as I like to think about it, H2O something something."

Phelps returns to Olympic glory after two DUI arrests in past years. Reporters wondered exactly what "thin water" is, how it is unique to Brazil, and what Phelps meant by "something something."

One noted sports scientist explained: "I believe that the 'something something' is not part of the H2O formula and not actually in the pool itself, but something external."

But others disagreed. One spectator noted that the water is thin because it is currently winter in Rio rather than summer, and winter water is thinner in Brazil. He stated that it is a joke to call the event the "Summer Olympics".

And a lifeguard at the Olympic pool stated that she does not swim very well but was able to pass the lifeguard test taken in the Olympic pool. She said she really does not know why she was hired given the fact that all swimmers are world class experts. However, a native of Brazil, she said she knows exactly what Phelps means by "something something" and "thin water".

"While off duty I was talking with Michael Phelps ahead of the big swim when he got the gold. When he asked about the 'something something' ahead of the swim I knew exactly what he meant and then we both smiled. I love bonding with my swimmers."

Olympic judges promised to keep a close on eye on the matter, releasing a formal press release, loosely translated from Portuguese: "The pool water is not more thin and it is not less humid, it is pool water for God sakes. This is Rio, and whatever happens in Rio stays in Rio. Kids, just be safe, good luck and have fun."

Make Mike Peril's day - give this story five thumbs-up (there's no need to register, the thumbs are just down there!)

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Print this

More fake news stories

NFL to switch field material from turf to pillows this season

After rising fears that their ratings might suffer from the competition generated by Olympic Ping Pong, the NFL cancelled their first preseason game using hard paint as an excuse. When pressed about the matter Roger Goodell acted in his typical...
View 'NFL to switch field material from turf to pillows this season'

Pete Rose Says He Should Be in the Baseball Hall of Fame Since He Never Did Steroids

Cooperstown, NY Sounding like the desperate attempt of an aging one-time superstar to get into Baseball's Hall of Fame that it is, Pete Rose made a startling announcement today. "The truth is, even though they didn't have steroids when I was playi...
View 'Pete Rose Says He Should Be in the Baseball Hall of Fame Since He Never Did Steroids'

Tim Tebow joins Women's Olympic Gymnastics Team

After toiling in the NFL for a number of highly paid, but disappointingly unproductive seasons, Tim Tebow has decided to take his show on a different road. In the midst of their gold medal run at the Rio Olympics, the U.S. Women's Olympic Gymnas...
View 'Tim Tebow joins Women's Olympic Gymnastics Team'

Feverish bidding on e-bay for dumped green water from Rio Diving Pool

Olympic officials have finally been forced to dump the green water from the diving pool. Citing media backlash as their main concern they have begun the technical process of dumping the water and refreshing it. Given how much money Brazil is losi...
View 'Feverish bidding on e-bay for dumped green water from Rio Diving Pool'

Rio Olympic Pool found to be 6.2 inches too short - all events suspended

In a shock finding apparently the Olympic Swimming Pool in Rio is 6.2 inches shorter than the prescribed official length. Officials are highly embarrassed and have immediately suspended all events until a solution is found. Asked what happened th...
View 'Rio Olympic Pool found to be 6.2 inches too short - all events suspended'

Brazilian Government carries through threat to block exit of 'nasty ungracious Olympic visitors'

As reported previously the Brazilian government has detained 2 US swimmers on the basis they made a false report of being mugged by the cops. Several other athletes have also been arrested for a range of crimes including leaving the Olympic Villag...
View 'Brazilian Government carries through threat to block exit of 'nasty ungracious Olympic visitors''

Lochte's mates in Rio undergo some good old South American confession extraction

Authorities now have proof that they were not victims of Police raid on their taxi but had got busted pissing on some Brazilians and is trying to cover their tracks. In a recent interview with western media, Brazilian Authorities have discovered d...
View 'Lochte's mates in Rio undergo some good old South American confession extraction'

Lochte indicted for first degree assault on a 'National Icon'

After police extracted a confession from the US swimmers caught up in the viscious toilet bowl attack Lochte has been charged with assaulting a cultural icon. Police went on to explain that the Spanish had inflicted many wounds on their cultural h...
View 'Lochte indicted for first degree assault on a 'National Icon''

More by this writer

«
»
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story

Share/Bookmark

Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Email:

What's 1 multiplied by 5?

1 9 11 5
61 readers are online right now!

Go to top

Spoof news

 

UK News

Spoof Xtra

Our writers

 

Archive

About

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more