Topics: Terrorism, Olympics, Rio

Sunday, 7 August 2016

image for Australian wins Olympic Shooting Gold - Government unaware she had a gun and will be arrested on return to Australia
Has had passport cancelled for taking a weapon to Brazil

Rogue Australian Gold medalist shooter Catherine Skinner has been declared a terrorist after taking her gun with her to the Olympics. Her passport has been cancelled and she will be arrested immediately on her return to Australia. If she doesn't return a black ops team will be dispatched to abduct her to Guantanamo Bay.

When asked why on earth she took a gun to Brazil when she knew it is illegal in Australia to protect yourself she claimed innocence that she "was just an athlete competing for her country".

The top secret department of persecuting decent Australian setup by the self declared Neo-Nazi Abbott commented that "this was a grave precedent and swift and brutal action would be taken". They have already applied to have her family locked up without recourse to legal aid and will be holding them hostage until she returns.

When pointed out that this was not the Australian way the reporter was threatened with incarceration for going soft on and aiding and abetting terrorism. They remarked that every decent Australian would agree that anyone with a gun that wasn't from the government was only using it to plan a terrorist act. Further given the outrageous risk she posed to ordinary decent citizens she would relentlessly persecuted by the every government agency in Australia.

Catherine was a bit disappointed this over shadowed the fact she was the first gold medal Aussie and wondered if the Department of Mindless Persecution Secretary had taken his medication this morning?

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

