Written by JeffreyBoswell
Rating:
Share/Bookmark
Print this

Wednesday, 3 August 2016

*Former Minnesota Viking running back Onterrio Smith makes a comeback, not as a player, but as a pitchman for his new Whizzinator-like product to help players beat drug tests. The product, which is endorsed by the estate of Prince, is called the "Purple Vein" and sells for $89.95 on Smith's web site, fauxsho.com.

*The Cowboys organization responds to the teams' recent and habitual behavioral issues by devoting a $2 million budget to commission a public service announcement to be aired during August 7th's Hall Of Fame game between the Colts and Packers. The production, directed by Quentin Tarantino and sporting a running time of 2 hours 47 minutes, stars 67 former and current Cowboys and features the violence fans have come to expect from the Cowboys and Tarantino, as well as the foul and racist language, most of it uttered by former Philadelphia Eagle Riley Cooper, who makes a mysterious cameo.

The Cowboys season takes a scary turn on November 1st, when Tony Romo injures his collarbone while fervently scanning for teammates' names in the police news section of the Dallas Morning News. Luckily, Romo is able to play through the pain and leads the Cowboys to the NFC East title.

*Philip Rivers is finally able to hold the "Vince Lombardi Trophy," when he and his wife Tiffany welcome their ninth child, a boy named "Vince Lombardi Trophy Rivers" on February 1st.

After a knee injury suffered in week 12's game at Houston ends his season prematurely, Rivers tearfully announces in a press conference that he is having a vasectomy.

*In the Patriots home opener on September 18th versus the Dolphins, New England owner Robert Kraft hires a football-shaped blimp, co-piloted by Jim McMahan wearing a headband emblazoned with the word "Goodell," to hover over Gillette Stadium.

Each of the 68,000 seats in the stadium is equipped with a whoopee cushion bearing the likeness of Goodell with a note urging fans to "Take the air out of this."

Tom Brady makes an appearance on the CBS broadcast of the game, appearing in a commercial for BeautyRest Mattreses, in which Brady lounges comfortably on a BeautyRest mattress while manually inflating a blow-up doll.

*Suspended Cleveland Gordons receiver Josh Gordon introduces his new taxi service geared towards transporting potheads and stoners around Cleveland. The service, named "Doober," is initially introduced to focus groups, and Gordon, for once, is pleased to hear that things "tested positive."

Gordon returns to action in Week 5 and grabs 4 catches for 20 yards in a 31-17 loss to New England. It's downhill from there, as Gordon's attempt to join the "mile high" club on the flight home is thwarted by a nosey air marshall.

Gordon is subsequently banned for life from the league, and retires to a mountaintop high in the Rockies of Colorado, where he dispenses wisdom and medicinal marijuana.

*Robert Griffin III passes for 275 yards and three touchdowns as the Gordons whip the Redskins 30-17 in week 4 in Cleveland. Afterwards, Griffin posts the phrase "RG III-Venge" on Twitter, then files to copyright and trademark the term.

Unfortunately, it's one of the few high notes for Griffin, as he injures his knee against the Ravens in week 10. Griffin endears himself to the Cleveland faithful during his recovery, showing extreme toughness, while reminding many of Johnny Manziel, when Griffin adamantly refuses rehab.

*Roger Goodell shows up at James Harrison's suburban Pittsburgh home with a clear plastic cup, looking to impose his will on Harrison. Harrison calmly imposes his "won't" on the commissioner, refusing Goodell's request for an interview and a urine sample.

After a little small talk, Harrison and Goodell head to Harrison's basement, where they bond on the bench press in Harrison's spacious weight room. In a subsequent interview with Men's Journal magazine, Harrison says he "spotted" a crook and a puppet.

*For his 26th birthday on September 22nd, Denard Robinson's Jacksonville teammates present him with a life jacket, an alarm clock, and a waterproof sleeping back, while the Jags custodial staff honors the day by naming a sink after Robinson.

On the season, Robinson rushes for 425 yards and six touchdowns, and the Jaguars stay in the AFC South race until the very end, completing the season with a 6-10 record.

*Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley leads the NFL in rushing with 1,396 yards, edging Green Bay's Eddie Lacy by 31 yards.

The Rams finish the season with an 8-8 record, good for third in the NFC West. An elated Jeff Fisher, in an announcement made on his coaches show, "The .500 Club," declares he'll be back next season.

*Jameis Winston signs a deal to be the official spokesman for Publix grocery stores, and touts the chain's low prices with the new official slogan "It's a steal."

The Buccaneers finish 10-6, taking second in the NFC South to the Panthers and earning a wild card playoff berth. In their wild card matchup against the Cowboys, Winston tosses four interceptions and the Bucs fall 27-14. Afterwards, Winston surprisingly takes full responsibility for the loss, and stands on a chair in the locker room and shouts "I F'd Us Right Out Of The P(layoffs)!"

*The pirate theme borders on overkill when Long John Silvers and Captain Morgan Rum sponsor "Piracy Day" at the October 30th Raiders/Buccaneers game at Raymond James Stadium, where all fans in attendance are encouraged to steal music from Kanye West.

In addition to West, the Buccaneers are the real losers on the day, as the inspired Raiders, coming off a brutal 30-10 loss at Jacksonville the previous week, leave town with a 35-19 win.

*In his return to the lineup after serving a four-game suspension, Le'Veon Bell is given a standing ovation by the Heinz Field faithful, many of whom raise their beverages in Bell's honor. Bell acknowledges the crowd, and later quips that the experience took "being toasted" to another level, even for him.

Bell scorches the Jets for 159 total yards and two touchdowns as the Steelers put away the New York 31-20.

*Andrew Luck returns from a disappointing 2015 year with a vengeance, with all intentions of taking fewer hits and protecting his body, but signing up as an organ donor just in case.

Luck passes for 4,122 yards and 32 touchdowns and rushes for six touchdowns, as the Colts recpature the AFC South title win a 9-7 record.

*The Seahawks again lead the NFL in scoring defense, surrendering an average of 18.1 points per game. In the offseason, they also lead the league in defensive starters demanding a renegotiated contract, with 9.0.

*Miami's Arian Foster doesn't lead the Dolphins in any statistical categories, but he does lead the team in a hot yoga exercise class, an Eastern religion meditative breathing seminar, and a cooking class devoted to the wonders of tofu.

The Dolphins finish the season 8-8, four games behind the 12-4 Patriots, and Foster announces his retirement soon after, and begins his next journey as an inspirational acupuncturist.

Make JeffreyBoswell's day - give this story five thumbs-up (there's no need to register, the thumbs are just down there!)

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Print this

More fake news stories

Australian wins Olympic Shooting Gold - Government unaware she had a gun and will be arrested on return to Australia

Rogue Australian Gold medalist shooter Catherine Skinner has been declared a terrorist after taking her gun with her to the Olympics. Her passport has been cancelled and she will be arrested immediately on her return to Australia. If she doesn't re...
View 'Australian wins Olympic Shooting Gold - Government unaware she had a gun and will be arrested on return to Australia'

Michael Phelps Credits Brazil's "Thin Water" with Gold Medal Win

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil--Michael Phelps credited Brazil's "thin water" for his recent gold medal win. Phelps stated that the "thin water" in Brazil makes him and others swim faster, allowing them to shatter World records. "It's the thin water," sa...
View 'Michael Phelps Credits Brazil's "Thin Water" with Gold Medal Win'

NFL to switch field material from turf to pillows this season

After rising fears that their ratings might suffer from the competition generated by Olympic Ping Pong, the NFL cancelled their first preseason game using hard paint as an excuse. When pressed about the matter Roger Goodell acted in his typical...
View 'NFL to switch field material from turf to pillows this season'

Pete Rose Says He Should Be in the Baseball Hall of Fame Since He Never Did Steroids

Cooperstown, NY Sounding like the desperate attempt of an aging one-time superstar to get into Baseball's Hall of Fame that it is, Pete Rose made a startling announcement today. "The truth is, even though they didn't have steroids when I was playi...
View 'Pete Rose Says He Should Be in the Baseball Hall of Fame Since He Never Did Steroids'

Tim Tebow joins Women's Olympic Gymnastics Team

After toiling in the NFL for a number of highly paid, but disappointingly unproductive seasons, Tim Tebow has decided to take his show on a different road. In the midst of their gold medal run at the Rio Olympics, the U.S. Women's Olympic Gymnas...
View 'Tim Tebow joins Women's Olympic Gymnastics Team'

Feverish bidding on e-bay for dumped green water from Rio Diving Pool

Olympic officials have finally been forced to dump the green water from the diving pool. Citing media backlash as their main concern they have begun the technical process of dumping the water and refreshing it. Given how much money Brazil is losi...
View 'Feverish bidding on e-bay for dumped green water from Rio Diving Pool'

Rio Olympic Pool found to be 6.2 inches too short - all events suspended

In a shock finding apparently the Olympic Swimming Pool in Rio is 6.2 inches shorter than the prescribed official length. Officials are highly embarrassed and have immediately suspended all events until a solution is found. Asked what happened th...
View 'Rio Olympic Pool found to be 6.2 inches too short - all events suspended'

Brazilian Government carries through threat to block exit of 'nasty ungracious Olympic visitors'

As reported previously the Brazilian government has detained 2 US swimmers on the basis they made a false report of being mugged by the cops. Several other athletes have also been arrested for a range of crimes including leaving the Olympic Villag...
View 'Brazilian Government carries through threat to block exit of 'nasty ungracious Olympic visitors''

More by this writer

View Story
View Story
View Story

Share/Bookmark

Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Email:

What's 4 multiplied by 1?

1 4 8 10
63 readers are online right now!

Go to top

Spoof news

 

UK News

Spoof Xtra

Our writers

 

Archive

About

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more