Written by XRhonda Speaks
Rating:
Share/Bookmark
Print this

Wednesday, 3 August 2016

image for Athletes Line Up To Give Their Awards To Donald Trump
Jackie Joyner wanted to give Trump one of her Olympic gold medals after Trump was embarrased into returning a Purple Heart.

After Clint Eastwood gave Donald Trump one of his Oscars, athletes from the Olympic games, to the NBA and NASCAR have stirred controversy by pledging to give their awards to Donald Trump to show their confidence in his candidacy--Jackie Joyner even offered one of her Olympic gold medals to the Donald.

Dennis Rodman said he is planning on giving his 1998 NBA Champion ring to the Donald.

"I won't take no for an answer, Donald deserves this, and besides, if I can give one of my championship rings to Kim Jong Un, I can sure as hell give one to my friend Donald Trump."

Bill Elliott, a retired NASCAR Hall of Famer wants to give one of his most Popular Driver awards to Donald Trump.

"With all the negative and nasty things they are saying about him, he could use a popularity award."

Mike Tyson weighed in, saying his WBC championship belt is now Donald Trump's.

"Donald, he's really like family to me, like a brother but from a white mother, and so anything I have is his too."

Leading the fight against the new trend, the NHL is already taking steps to legally limit the transferring of trophy ownership while the recipient is still alive.

Make XRhonda Speaks's day - give this story five thumbs-up (there's no need to register, the thumbs are just down there!)

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Print this

More fake news stories

2016 NFL Predictions: Part 2

*Former Minnesota Viking running back Onterrio Smith makes a comeback, not as a player, but as a pitchman for his new Whizzinator-like product to help players beat drug tests. The product, which is endorsed by the estate of Prince, is called the "Pur...
View '2016 NFL Predictions: Part 2'

Australian wins Olympic Shooting Gold - Government unaware she had a gun and will be arrested on return to Australia

Rogue Australian Gold medalist shooter Catherine Skinner has been declared a terrorist after taking her gun with her to the Olympics. Her passport has been cancelled and she will be arrested immediately on her return to Australia. If she doesn't re...
View 'Australian wins Olympic Shooting Gold - Government unaware she had a gun and will be arrested on return to Australia'

Michael Phelps Credits Brazil's "Thin Water" with Gold Medal Win

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil--Michael Phelps credited Brazil's "thin water" for his recent gold medal win. Phelps stated that the "thin water" in Brazil makes him and others swim faster, allowing them to shatter World records. "It's the thin water," sa...
View 'Michael Phelps Credits Brazil's "Thin Water" with Gold Medal Win'

NFL to switch field material from turf to pillows this season

After rising fears that their ratings might suffer from the competition generated by Olympic Ping Pong, the NFL cancelled their first preseason game using hard paint as an excuse. When pressed about the matter Roger Goodell acted in his typical...
View 'NFL to switch field material from turf to pillows this season'

Pete Rose Says He Should Be in the Baseball Hall of Fame Since He Never Did Steroids

Cooperstown, NY Sounding like the desperate attempt of an aging one-time superstar to get into Baseball's Hall of Fame that it is, Pete Rose made a startling announcement today. "The truth is, even though they didn't have steroids when I was playi...
View 'Pete Rose Says He Should Be in the Baseball Hall of Fame Since He Never Did Steroids'

Tim Tebow joins Women's Olympic Gymnastics Team

After toiling in the NFL for a number of highly paid, but disappointingly unproductive seasons, Tim Tebow has decided to take his show on a different road. In the midst of their gold medal run at the Rio Olympics, the U.S. Women's Olympic Gymnas...
View 'Tim Tebow joins Women's Olympic Gymnastics Team'

Feverish bidding on e-bay for dumped green water from Rio Diving Pool

Olympic officials have finally been forced to dump the green water from the diving pool. Citing media backlash as their main concern they have begun the technical process of dumping the water and refreshing it. Given how much money Brazil is losi...
View 'Feverish bidding on e-bay for dumped green water from Rio Diving Pool'

Rio Olympic Pool found to be 6.2 inches too short - all events suspended

In a shock finding apparently the Olympic Swimming Pool in Rio is 6.2 inches shorter than the prescribed official length. Officials are highly embarrassed and have immediately suspended all events until a solution is found. Asked what happened th...
View 'Rio Olympic Pool found to be 6.2 inches too short - all events suspended'

More by this writer

«
»
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story

Share/Bookmark

Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Email:

What's 5 plus 2?

1 7 14 15
89 readers are online right now!

Go to top

Spoof news

 

UK News

Spoof Xtra

Our writers

 

Archive

About

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more