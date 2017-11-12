After the infamous MENSA Tillerson Trump.com™ IQ Challenge the test results have been published.

Despite assurances from Tillerson that Trump.com™ was a moron it now turns out that Trump.com™ did not score enough points to reach the moron category. Apparently the much unfairly maligned Trump.com™ scored one of the lowest recorded scores ever in the history of IQ testing.

Trump.com™ very own Suckerbee announced that his score had set a world record and now we have established his divine eminences totally spectacular world record score, its time to move on. When pressured what was the actual score she deflected all further questions as fake news.

It appears that Trump.com™ has threatened to nuke MENSA if they release his actual score but this daring reporter has obtained a copy of it from the Russians. Those guys always seem to have the goods? Apparently he actually scored zero points, but given they can't record a zero score they gave him a bonus point for getting his name right on the form.

They have however been forced to release an updated version of the Binet IQ Scale but refuse to confirm that this is response to Trump.com™ test results. One commentator thinks he can see an encrypted message in the name of Mega-Hyper-Dotard syndrome through the use of the Dotard word.

Commentators are urging Mueller to look further into these suspicions in his investigation. However others are urging caution until they are ready to use the 25th Amendment. Some other commentators though are skeptical that it is possible to hide such a grossly retarded personality in full view.

Some dementia psychologists are already setting up to use this new category as a lowest you can go metric and re-calibrate how bad the rest of the dementia population is relative terms. Early indicators are pleasing the doctors with one being quoted as "with such a low setting on the high jump bar it certainly makes our patients look good, in fact several look qualified to take on Whitehouse roles".

Other commentators say the high jump bar that we all used to strive to jump over is now a limbo bar that everyone tries to go lower and lower to succeed. Up is down and down is up.