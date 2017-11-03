Written by Al N.
Rating:
Share/Bookmark
Print this
Topics: Donald Trump

Friday, 3 November 2017

image for Science Has No Place in Our Schools Tweets Trump
Trump defies Science during recent eclipse.

Mar-A-Lago, FL Trump, in another obvious effort to take the American public's minds off the Russian investigation, lashed out at Science today, saying that it is taught too much in schools. When asked to elaborate, Trump tweeted:

"Everybody knows that Science is just a liberal conspiracy to make right-wingers look dumb. They're always talking about the 'laws of Science.' Who passed these laws anyways? If you look at the record, I'm sure you'll find they're all the fault of the liberals. If I say that light bulbs cause cancer and snow proves there's no global warming that is totally my right as an American and who is Science to say I'm wrong? Science is constantly trying to impede my free speech rights! Somebody needs to DO SOMETHING!"

Make Al N.'s day - give this story five thumbs-up (there's no need to register, the thumbs are just down there!)

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Print this

More by this writer

«
»
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story

Share/Bookmark

Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Email:

What's 4 multiplied by 5?

7 11 13 20
113 readers are online right now!

Go to top

Spoof news

 

UK News

Spoof Xtra

Our writers

 

Archive

About

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more