Mar-A-Lago, FL Trump, in another obvious effort to take the American public's minds off the Russian investigation, lashed out at Science today, saying that it is taught too much in schools. When asked to elaborate, Trump tweeted:

"Everybody knows that Science is just a liberal conspiracy to make right-wingers look dumb. They're always talking about the 'laws of Science.' Who passed these laws anyways? If you look at the record, I'm sure you'll find they're all the fault of the liberals. If I say that light bulbs cause cancer and snow proves there's no global warming that is totally my right as an American and who is Science to say I'm wrong? Science is constantly trying to impede my free speech rights! Somebody needs to DO SOMETHING!"