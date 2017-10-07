Science Town, USA Although Trump seems to be an enemy of science, denying global warming, etc., social scientists tracking the mood of the country announced that Trump is good for the country, although he seems to be making lots of wrong moves, resulting in record low poll numbers.

"When you've got someone like Trump sucking up all the air in the room, a narcissist with power, it is all one can do to hear about any news at all, unless Trump is tweeting about it. This prevents Americans from hearing a lot of bad news, and since most news is bad news anyways, Trump wanting the news to always be about him prevents Americans from hearing a lot of bad news. Also, most Americans get so pissed off about Trump that the other world problems don't seem so bad!" said a resident scientist.