US scientists have come up with a fascinating study confirming people who are demented cannot smell 5 common odors that surround us on a daily basis.

This study obviously helps people and their families to define if mum or dad is going AWOL so, Jaggedone (who the F is that?), decided to test the smells tested by the scientists to confirm what the world already knows; he's totally demented (Now where's my damn false teeth?! In the fridge maybe!).

He was locked in an odorless room, our bog, by his missus (Now what the F is her name?) and blindfolded. Then she put the 5 objects, one after another, in the room and gave him 5 minutes to detect what the object was by smelling, and here they are.

1) A shoe that Jaggedone wore whilst attempting to avoid a pile of dogs crap left in front of the front door or was it the back door?

2) A pair of unwashed underpants belonging to his youngest son (Now what's his damn name?!)

3) A pair of unwashed socks also belonging to his youngest son (is he mine?!)

4) A dead rotting rats body that was lying in the back garden for at least a week!

5) Stinking banana skins left in the rubbish bin because he forget to empty it!

Sadly, Jaggedone failed the test believing number 1 was his wife's perfume! Nr 2 he believed the underpants were his. Nr 3 he was convinced his sons socks walked away on their own. Nr 4 he thought the smell was that horrible Chinese take away, vegan style! And last not least, Nr 5, he couldn't believe he forgot to dump the garbage!

This test proves that dementia is certainly connected to failing to detect common odors and also proves that if you put your false teeth in the fridge overnight and forget where they are you are totally, fucking demented!