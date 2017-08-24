A few possible explanations:

He's not of this world. He's a ghost. He's hoping to get a part in a remake of the 1990 movie GHOST.

His momma gave him a bath and she scrubbed too hard.

He's In costume. Getting ready for Halloween a little early.

He may like to work in a circus or zoo one day.

He's a holdover from "Lord of the Rings."

He couldn't decide on what shade of brown to be, so he just opted for white.

------------------------------

Mandy Hale has some advice for the white moose: "So you're a little weird? Work it! A little different? OWN it! Better to be a nerd than one of the herd"

Exactly.