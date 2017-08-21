In Raleigh, NC, Merab Morgan pulled off something astonishing by losing 37 pounds on a diet based solely on McDonald's food.

She said, "I thought it's two birds with one stone - to lose weight and prove a point for the little fat people."

She went on to say, "Just because they accidentally put an apple pie in my bag instead of my apple dippers doesn't mean I'm going to say, 'Oh. I can eat the apple pie.'"

She is such an inspiration that Philip Consuequo attempted to pull off the same McDonald's diet miracle.

We would have included a comment from him, but he's dead.