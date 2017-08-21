Written by Butch
Topics: Global Warming

Monday, 21 August 2017

Global What-ing?

Many people are arguing points for global warming in the news and there are some people that believe it and some that don't.

Scientists find errors in global warming data because the satellites drifted in orbit and were reporting nighttime temperatures as daytime ones.

This contests the erroneous information scientists found demonstrating that the planet is actually cooling.

Climate expert Ben Santer, from California, states that those rather steady measurements in the tropics have been a major reason "among people asking, 'Why should I believe this global warming hocus-pocus?'"

And Bill Sundker, scientist from Florida, answered, "because my colleague, Dave, melted."

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

