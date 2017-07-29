After the reported shortage of available buses to be throwing Whitehouse staff under, Trump.com™ says he will solve the backlog problem with a more magnificent Under The Bus Trumpmobile™

The vehicle is said to have been designed by Trump.com™ personally to reflect his personality (as much as it can be discerned) and he was quoted "i very proud of what says is most elegant and understated car has ever haded and way better than Kim Jong and I has more nukes".

Special design features include a front scoop for faster under the bus loading, extra low so it tangles up and shreds the bodies beyond recognition, and in a salute to his mentors has an inbuilt concrete shoes and a river ejector sideshute option

Industry experts and commentators have been less kind though with comments ranging from revulsion to categorical outright revulsion.

Car Auto mag called it "the biggest piece of garish crap ever conceived by a truly sick mind".

Whilst Prestige Auto referred to it as a carnival ride lacking in any semblance of decency elegance or class. But on a positive note they said he had really accurately portrayed himself well in the Under The Bus Trumpmobile™

The White house claims the car is very Green, yet it is a 10 liter gas guzzler and when questioned they replied, "it is green because it can very efficiently mow down protesting environmentalists with world record efficiency. After all everyone knows that all Greens are terrorists and they are known to harbor cats with unpaid parking fines, surely the most hideous of offenses against democracy".

El Doche Mooche went on to snort, "we will now get this administration back on track by first clearing the backlog of leakers and allies that aren't that useful anymore".

Sadly for the Dooche, shortly after his hubris brag, he too was recycled and became part of the compost backlog.